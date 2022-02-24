No Longer a Ghost Kitchen, ‘Yasma’ Restaurant is Opening for Dine-In

Community News / West End

Vancouver, BC | A passion project centred on the alluring cuisine of the Levant, Yasma initially made its debut as a ghost kitchen out of Dark Table during the peak of the pandemic. Just over a year later, Yasma is scheduled to open the doors of their new physical location in Coal Harbour on Friday, February 25th.

Yasma has refurbished their new space in Coal Harbour to reflect home and convey a feeling of fernweh, a longing for far-off places. By using geometric symbols, the interior showcases customary Middle Eastern design accentuated with brass light fixtures, a large mirrored wall, and hand-crafted treasures like rich walnut tables, copper table ware, and custom ceramic bowls.

“We are pleased to have found the perfect location, nestled along Vancouver’s iconic seawall with views of the harbour,” beams Sami Moustattat, General Manager of Yasma. “Now with dine-in service in place, we will be able to share more of our favourite dishes including Kibbeh Niyah and Baklwa. We look forward to ensuring an authentic, all-encompassing Levantine experience devoted to the distinct scents and flavours of our home.”

Serving both their well-loved à la carte menu of Middle Eastern staples, ranging from handmade dips made from scratch to in-house butchered lamb features, in conjunction with a rotating chef’s tasting menu, Yasma’s dine-in menu caters to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and halal preferences. The tasting menu will feature seasonal favourites of eight to ten rotating items at $89 per person for the table with a minimum order of two.

In collaboration with Sam Thornton, a well-respected cocktail connoisseur who has competed in Diageo World Class Canada and now works alongside World Class Canada Bartenders, Yasma is also launching a new cocktail program inspired by flavours of the Levant in addition to serving fine Lebanese wine.

“I love to travel and have spent time in Lebanon enjoying the culture, food, and of course, the cocktails of Beirut,” says Sam Thornton. “I wanted to showcase and celebrate the incredible flavours of the Levant by incorporating elements of cultural significance.”

The beverage menu pays reverence to Qamar al-Din, a Syrian apricot fruit leather often enjoyed as a drink during Ramadan; Arak, a distilled spirit identified as the national drink of Lebanon; and fragrant cedar, a historic and religious symbol in the Middle East.

Located at 550 Denman Street, Yasma is open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday from 4:45pm to 9:45pm with a 25-seat patio scheduled to open in time for summer.

Yasma
Neighbourhood: West End
550 Denman St. | 604-723-5782 | WEBSITE
Yasma to Celebrate Ramadan With a Month of New Set Menus

