L’Abattoir Brings On Industry Leader, Chad Clark, as Director of Operations

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Hospitality veteran, Chad Clark, has joined Gastown mainstay L’Abattoir Restaurant as Director of Operations. He will work hand-in-hand with Chef and Owner, Lee Cooper, and General Manager, Nicholas Bertoia, on writing the next chapter of the dining establishment’s story.

Having contributed to the success of some of the most notable restaurants in the country over the last two decades, Chad brings his standards for excellence to the table once again at L’Abattoir.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Chef Lee and the team in elevating one of Vancouver’s most loved restaurants, and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” says Chad, of his new role.

Chad joins L’Abattoir’s team of hospitality leaders with more than two decades of management experience in both restaurants and luxury hotels. During his most recent tenure working alongside Chef David Hawksworth, at the Hawksworth Restaurant Group, as Director of Operations, Chad helped steer the company from its inception through to its expansion and helped the restaurant group earn the reputation they still hold today.

Honing his skills in hospitality leadership at both Opus Montreal and Fairmont Pacific Rim, as Food and Beverage Manager, Chad also spent time working with other industry leaders in the early days of his career. Chad worked together with renowned Chef Rob Feenie at his namesake, Feenie’s, as Restaurant Manager and, following that, spent several years working overseas under Michelin starred Chef Tom Aikens in London at Tom’s Kitchen.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Chad join our team. His passion for hospitality and his attention to every detail alongside our talented team of service professionals will help guide the evolution of L’Abattoir,” says Chef and Owner, Lee Cooper.

With Chad’s guidance, L’Abattoir is excited to emerge from the pandemic, and is feeling reinvigorated. The team looks forward to elevating their dining experience and welcoming back both local and visiting diners alike.

For more information about L’Abattoir or to book a reservation, visit www.labattoir.ca.