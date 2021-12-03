Community News / Gastown

Tacofino and Top Rope Birria Join Forces With a Limited-Time Menu

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | An exciting mashup is coming to Tacofino. On December 6th and 7th, between 3pm -9pm Tacofino is welcoming local quessabirria phenoms Top Rope Birria for a two-day collaboration menu at their Gastown restaurant. The menu will feature classic birria dishes alongside new never-before-tasted birria-style creations from croquettes to tater tots (that’s right, the tots are back). What better way to kick off the indulgent holiday season!?

Tacofino x Top Rope Birria Hits Dropping Below:

GOAT BIRRIA $21

tender braised goat on the bone, served in a bowl of its own consomme. accompanied by grilled flour tortillas, cilantro, lime, onion & tacofino roja sauce

LAMB BIRRIA CROQUETTES $10

slow cooked Tacofino lamb birria, oaxaca cheese, crushed potato, spiced corn dog batter, Top Rope nacho cheese, green stuff

TOP ROPE BEEF QUESSABIRRIA TAQUITOS (3) $11

crisp corn tortilla, classic top rope quessabirria filling, avocado crema, pico, feta, pickled onions

12″ LAMB BIRRIA QUESADILLA $15

12 inch flour tortilla grilled crisp in red fat, Tacofino lamb birria, oaxaca cheese blend, onion / cilantro, lime & consomme

RETURN OF THE TOT
Tacofino classic tots supreme are BACK!
add top rope birria beef $5

The Top Rope Birria collaboration menu will be available exclusively at Tacofino’s Gastown location, for dine-in guests only. Located at 15 W Cordova, Tacofino Gastown is open from Sunday to Thursday 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 11:30AM to 12:00AM. Happy Hour runs daily from 3PM to 6PM.

Tacofino (Gastown)
Neighbourhood: Gastown
15 W Cordova St. | 604-899-7907 | WEBSITE
Tacofino’s Gastown Location Seeks Head Chef






