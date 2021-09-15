The Tip Out, Vol. 13

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Vaccine passports are now a thing. So…good luck everybody.

Coho Collective’s final Street Food Series of 2021, featuring the women of Dream Cuisines and their delicious dishes, is happening this Saturday (September 18th).

Looks like rain is in store for Vancouver this weekend. Time to warm up with tea and treats! Bacchus’ weekend ‘Afternoon Tea Service’ re-commences on Saturday, September 18th.

Krampusmarkt collaborators Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are teaming up once again for the first ever HARVST MARKT this Saturday. It’s also your first chance to taste the brand new STRANGERS Red Wine.

Also on Saturday: plan a trip out to UBC for the 4th Annual UBC Farm Fall Fair, and get stoked for the autumn season and all its fantastic flavours!

And while you’re in the hood and hungry, you might as well check out the campus’ new DL Chicken location.

It’s Negroni week! Find out what the Kitchen Table restaurants and The Chickadee Room are serving up to commemorate the occasion.

Not a Negroni person? There’s probably something on the new cocktail menu at La Mezcaleria to tickle your fancy…

The recently re- re- re- re-opened ‘The Magnet’ restaurant, on Pender Street (one block West of Victory Square) is ready to help you relax with good beer and comfort food.

Although we may not be able to escape the forecasted rain to a tropical beach, a flight of Mezcal and authentic Mexican flavours amid the colourful interior of Alimentaria Mexicana on Granville Island is a close second. (The duck flautas and haloumi & grilled cactus dishes are musts!)

Have you paid a visit to Chambar lately? Rainy weather definitely calls for a steaming bowl of Moules Frites.

Start your week off right with a ‘Buono Notte’, a glass of something delicious, at Di Beppe‘s weekly wine pop up, every Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s some tasty inspiration to break up the week with: the Sons of Vancouver’s mid-week $18 Pasta & Cocktail night is happening at the distillery every Wednesday and Thursday throughout the fall.

With fall around the corner, now is a great time to stock up your pantry. The newly opened Collective Goods grocery and wine shop is a great place to start.

Also good for lining those pantry shelves: Got Craft organizers (long-time champions of small local makers) have curated a tasty line-up of quality food and beverage-related products for an online market series that kicks off this Thursday (September 16th).

Looking to up your at home-kitchen game? Flourist is once again offering classes (Basics of Sourdough, and Intro to Pasta are open for registration now).

Old Bird is celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival with a special menu of Shanghai inspired dishes and cocktails.

Chef Todd from Hand Taste Ferments will be at The Boxcar on Tuesday for a ‘Bar Snack Pop-up’ featuring a line up of subs such as Lobster Roll, Monte Cristo, Falafel, and an Arby’s Style roast beef n’ cheese.

Are you a student or a parent of a student? Oder yourself a ‘congratulations on surviving the first full week of school’ cream puff pack from Beta5 (order now for pick-up Friday/Saturday). Not a student or parent, but just love the sound of cream puffs? You can also order now for pick-up Friday/Saturday. Details here.

There’s no better time of year for peaches. Get your fill of the fruit with Field & Social’s new ‘Local Peach Salad’: tree ripened organic peaches from Sicamous, romaine, kale + baby spinach, feta, roasted almonds, and balsamic + honey dressing.

Hawksworth restaurant is making their 10-year anniversary milestone a memorable one with a series of collaborative dinner, kicking off with Toronto’s Chef and cookbook auther Michael Hunter on October 6th. Reserve your spot now!

There’s less than a month remaining until Thanksgiving. Get yourself sorted early by pre-ordering Edge Catering’s Turkey To-Go Feast now.