You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s La Mezcaleria has just come out with a new cocktail list that includes a unique sipper that – on a recent visit by way of curiosity – pried me away from my usual, a classic margarita. Before the summer officially ends, look for bartender Felipe Torres’ sweet, creamy and slightly spicy Elote. The word translates from the Spanish as corn on the cob but in Mexico more commonly refers to a street food staple that sees roasted cobs treated to coats of salt, chile powder, butter, cotija cheese, lime juice, and either mayo or crema fresca. It might seem an odd pitch to swing at in cocktail form but Torres does it beautifully here, all couped up and deliciously one of a kind with its shake of tequila blanco, coconut tequila, habanero bitters and yes, subtly, some corn puree. You won’t find another drink like it on The Drive.

La Mezcaleria
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1622 Commercial Drive | 604-559-8226 | WEBSITE
