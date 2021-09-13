Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad

The GOODS from FIELD & SOCIAL

Vancouver, BC | Local peach season continues on for the next two to three weeks, and the Field & Social team is giving its guests a sweet new way to enjoy the juicy fruit with the launch of its Local Peach Salad.

Available at both its Mount Pleasant (18 E 5th Ave) and Dunsmuir (415 Dunsmuir Street) locations, the salad is filled with tree ripened organic peaches from Sicamous and includes chopped romaine, kale + baby spinach, feta, roasted almonds, and balsamic + honey dressing. Swing by and try it now for a limited time!

Field & Social (Mount Pleasant) Mt. Pleasant 18 E 5th Ave. MAP

Field & Social (Yaletown) Yaletown 1030 Mainland St. MAP