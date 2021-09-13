Back to: Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad
Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad

Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad

The GOODS from FIELD & SOCIAL

Vancouver, BC | Local peach season continues on for the next two to three weeks, and the Field & Social team is giving its guests a sweet new way to enjoy the juicy fruit with the launch of its Local Peach Salad.

Available at both its Mount Pleasant (18 E 5th Ave) and Dunsmuir (415 Dunsmuir Street) locations, the salad is filled with tree ripened organic peaches from Sicamous and includes chopped romaine, kale + baby spinach, feta, roasted almonds, and balsamic + honey dressing. Swing by and try it now for a limited time!

Field & Social
Neighbourhood: Downtown
415 Dunsmuir St. | 778-379-6500 | WEBSITE
Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started
Field & Social (Mount Pleasant)
Mt. Pleasant
18 E 5th Ave.
Field & Social (Yaletown)
Yaletown
1030 Mainland St.
Field & Social (Royal Centre)
Downtown
#214-1055 West Georgia St.
