Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner To-Go Feast Now Open

Vancouver, BC | Get ready for a Feast! Thanksgiving Dinner is one of the most memorable dinners of the year, and the culinary team at Edge Catering has not disappointed with their signature Roast Turkey Dinner To-Go Menu. Sit back and actually relax this Thanksgiving season with a simple online order.

For traditionalists, Chef Jasmin Porcic is offering a classic Thanksgiving dinner featuring Herb Crusted Roasted Turkey with scrumptious sides including Port Gravy, Roast Vegetables, and Cranberry + Apple Sauce.

Menu for 4 $160

Herb-crusted turkey, port gravy, dried fruit stuffing

Harvest Salad – heritage greens, dried cranberries, candied walnut, shaved fennel, roasted pear vinaigrette

Yukon mashed potatoes + roasted garlic

Roasted Root vegetables, pearl onions

Cranberry + apple sauce

Pumpkin pie with chantilly cream

Order before Tuesday, October 5th at 4pm. Pickup is Saturday, October 9, between 10am–2pm at 1927 E Hastings (back alley entrance. **A 48hr notice is required on all packages.

Edge Catering
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1927 East Hastings St. | 604-876-7226 | WEBSITE
