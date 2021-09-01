The Chickadee Room Announces Negroni Week Specials, Available Sept. 13-19th

The Goods from The Chickadee Room at Juke Fried Chicken

Vancouver, BC | The Chickadee Room at Juke Fried Chicken will be selling their classic house negronis for $13 during Negroni Week. In addition to the standard donation to Negroni Week’s official worldwide charity partners, Chickadee will be doubling down on their efforts and will also be donating $1 to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre for each negroni sold.

The all-star bar team of Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong have expertly perfected their house vermouth blend over the years – challenge your friends to a taste test and see if you can guess their secret recipe!