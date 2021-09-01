Gastown’s ‘The Magnet’ Re-Re-Re-Re-Opening Slated for September 7th

The Goods from The Magnet

Vancouver, BC | They say absence makes the heart grow stronger – well our hearts are like friggin Worlds Strongest Heart Competition finalists & we’re just about to win that weird round where you have to pull a semi with one of those massive leather belt thingies ‘round yer waist & a coupla chains because we’ve missed you SO MUCH!! And right now we’re just crossing our fingers, staring up to the heavens and hoping you’ve missed us even a fraction of how much we’ve missed you. Come back & hang with us…

*New Improved Magnet* comes with:

EVEN MORE TRIANGLES

ALL 30 TAPS POURING BEERS & CIDERS AGAIN

EXTENDED COCKTAIL LIST PUT TOGETHER BY OUR FANCY PANTS NEW BAR MANAGER INCLUDING BARREL AGED BEAUTIES IN COLLAB WITH OUR FRIENDS Odd Society Spirits

NEW MENU FEATURING TASTY THINGS THAT MAKE TASTY DRINKS EVEN TASTIER

PIES

There’s more. So much more.

If you’ve forgotten how nice it is in here, come sit, it’s soooooo nice. Like really nice.

And if you always meant to visit us but never got around to venturing all the way over here on Pender & Hamilton then ended up getting mad at yourself when you thought we’d kicked the restaurant bucket and would be gone forever…GET YOURSELF OVER HERE. We’re still alive & guess what? It’s nice in here!

Mind blowing head frazzlingly massive painting featured above & now hanging in our space made by our wonderful friend Perrin Grauer. His work features throughout.