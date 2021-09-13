Community News / Downtown

The Hunter Chef Cookbook Author to Prepare Collaborative Feast at Hawksworth

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of Hawksworth Restaurant’s 10 year anniversary, Chef David Hawksworth has invited a few of his friends from the industry to collaborate with him this fall, kicking off with Toronto’s Chef Michael Hunter on October 6th. Chef Michael is the chef and owner of Antler Kitchen & Bar and author of The Hunter Chef Cookbook, he is known for creating exceptional menus with wild game and rare foraged ingredients. This special collaboration evening will feature a five-course tasting menu priced at $110 per guest with optional wine pairings offered for an additional $55. To reserve your spot for this special evening, email events@hawksworthcatering.com.

RESERVE NOW

If you’ve ever considered a career in the food and beverage industry and would like to be part of events such as this, our team is growing and we’re looking for talented and passionate individuals to join us in all areas of the restaurant. Various levels of experience are considered alongside a drive for culinary and service excellence. To apply, send your resume to Josh@hawksworthgroup.com.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
The Hunter Chef Cookbook Author to Prepare Collaborative Feast at Hawksworth
New Summer Treats Burst With Freshness and Flavour at Hawksworth

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Rescuing Lost Paddle-Boarders and the Right to Raise the Rent

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds thick chuds and the tragic loss of another Starbucks.

6 Places
Field Trip / The Islands

Summer’s Not Over Until Mayne Island Says It Is

We recently hopped on a ferry to experience the abundance of cool and delicious stuff the small island has to offer.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside East Van’s Imminent ‘Collective Goods’

The crew behind Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room are set to unveil their next project at 3532 Commercial Street.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Previous
Bacchus Announces Return of Afternoon Tea Services on Weekends
Next
Escape to Tofino to Be Part of the Family at the Award-Winning ‘Wolf in the Fog’

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Announces Return of Afternoon Tea Services on Weekends

3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Field & Social Takes Advantage of Peach Season Peak With New Salad

Community News / East Vancouver

Pre-Orders for Edge Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner To-Go Feast Now Open

Community News / Fraserhood

Check Out the Menu for Oh Carolina’s Latest ‘Island Style’ Sunday Pop-Up