The Hunter Chef Cookbook Author to Prepare Collaborative Feast at Hawksworth

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of Hawksworth Restaurant’s 10 year anniversary, Chef David Hawksworth has invited a few of his friends from the industry to collaborate with him this fall, kicking off with Toronto’s Chef Michael Hunter on October 6th. Chef Michael is the chef and owner of Antler Kitchen & Bar and author of The Hunter Chef Cookbook, he is known for creating exceptional menus with wild game and rare foraged ingredients. This special collaboration evening will feature a five-course tasting menu priced at $110 per guest with optional wine pairings offered for an additional $55. To reserve your spot for this special evening, email events@hawksworthcatering.com.

If you’ve ever considered a career in the food and beverage industry and would like to be part of events such as this, our team is growing and we’re looking for talented and passionate individuals to join us in all areas of the restaurant. Various levels of experience are considered alongside a drive for culinary and service excellence. To apply, send your resume to Josh@hawksworthgroup.com.