Coho Collective Announces Last Street Food Series of the Year (Sept. 18th)

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the end of summer on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as Coho Collective (Coho) launches its fourth and final Street Food Series of the year with Dream Cuisines by non-profit social enterprise Flavours of Hope. Located just outside Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street), the afternoon features three food businesses by three talented newcomer refugee women: Mis Cazuelas Mexican Food, Egyptian cuisine by Super Dishes, and artisanal Mexican sweets by Tinkerbake.

As part of Coho’s partnership with Dream Cuisines, the businesses each received sponsored shared kitchen space to help launch their culinary start-ups at one of Coho’s commissaries.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Flavours of Hope on their inaugural Dream Cuisines pilot program,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Each and every one of these women are so talented, and we have been thrilled to play a part in realizing their entrepreneurial dreams, all while being able to experience some authentic Mexican and Egyptian food at the same time. We can’t wait for people to come out on September 18th and try their food!”

The one-day only event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The community will have the chance to try delicious dishes, all while meet the inspiring women behind the brands: Angeles Canedo of Mis Cazuelas Mexican Food, Huda Abd Elhamid of Super Dishes, and Angelica Davalos Ramirez of Tinkerbake.

The Coho x Dream Cuisines menu features:

Tinkerbake

Conchas – single concha for $2.50 or half a dozen of conchas for $13

Buñuelos – 3 for $5

Mis Cazuelas

Quesadillas – chicken or mushroom with toppings (lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, salsa) – $15

Cauliflower pineapple ceviche – ceviche with 2 homemade tostadas – $8

Superdishes

Hawawshi with dip (pita stuffed with beef or veggies, fresh herbs, and spices) – $10 for 2 (mix & match)

Dolma (grape leaves/peppers/zucchini/eggplant stuffed with rice) – 5 pieces of dolmas for $5

Ghzaly date cookies – 8 cookies for $10

“We are excited to celebrate the different cuisines, cultures, and stories of these incredible newcomer women entrepreneurs and build connections and belonging through the power of food,” says Trixie Ling, founder and executive director, Flavours of Hope. “It is amazing to see the impact we can make when we support, empower, and amplify the voices and talents of women of colour in the community.”

Coho x Dream Cuisines runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sell out) on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Guests can enjoy music and games (e.g. piñata) outside while eating delicious dishes on Coho Coffee’s patio or take it to the nearby park for a picnic.

For those interested in supporting Dream Cuisines’ next cohort of newcomer women, special fundraising tote bags filled with Coho Market products will be available for purchase for $50, with proceeds benefiting Dream Cuisines.

For more information, please visit Coho Coffee’s Instagram account, @cohocoffee, or Flavours of Hope’s Instagram account, @flavoursofhope.