Sons of Vancouver Announces Date Night Pasta Specials

The GOODS from Sons Of Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC | Looking for ideas for a mid-week date night? Sons of Vancouver Distillery is running a Wednesday and Thursday night special on fresh pasta and cocktails. Cocktails are made by bartender Faron Bainbridge and the pasta is handmade fresh every day by the In Vacanza pasta truck.

$18 for a pasta and any cocktail, on a first-come, first-served basis. You may remember our post about the SOV summer menu HERE.

‘In Vacanza’ is a gourmet pasta truck that serves up pasta fresca to Vancouver’s North Shore. They are teaming up with the distillery to provide the date night special offerings for dining inside the bar or on the patio.

For the time being there are 5 date night pasta options based off Roman classic dishes like:

Amatriciana

Puttanesca

Pomodoro

Cacio E Pepe

Pesto Liguria

Sons of Vancouver will run its Pasta & Cocktail special every Wednesday and Thursday starting this week, through the fall.

Opening Hours:

Wednesday 5-9pm

Thursday 5-9pm

Friday 5-9pm

Saturday 1-9pm

Sun, Mon, Tues CLOSED