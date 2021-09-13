Bacchus Announces Return of Afternoon Tea Services on Weekends

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) will once again pay homage to a quintessential British pastime by reintroducing its popular Afternoon Tea Service on weekends at the award-winning downtown restaurant beginning Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Taking centre stage in Bacchus’ elegant dining room with a pair of two-hour seatings available every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., the Afternoon Tea menu offers an irresistible assortment of gourmet handcrafted sandwiches, decadent pastries and savoury delicacies served on multi-tiered towers and paired with an array of terroir-true Tealeaves tea blends sourced from the world’s best gardens and estates for $65 per guest.

New to the Bacchus Afternoon Tea menu this year is a ‘The Windsor” option that supplements the service with guests’ choice of a glass or bottle of champagne, sparkling wine, or a glass of the classic French cocktail Kir Royale, allowing patrons to sit back, sip slowly and feel like royalty for an afternoon.

“For years, we’ve been proud to be one of the most coveted destinations in the city to indulge in this beloved and time-honoured tradition,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “We’re thrilled to once again welcome back guests and local residents alike to enjoy the company of their friends and family during a luxurious service that’s truly fit to a tea.”

BACCHUS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE AFTERNOON TEA MENU

$65 per guest

The Windsor Afternoon Tea starts from $79

FINELY CUT GOURMET SANDWICHES

Classic English Cucumber with Cream Cheese (V)

Free-Range Egg Salad with Watercress on Dark Rye (V)

Applewood-Smoked Salmon Mousse Profiterole

Hand-Peeled Baby Shrimp on Multigrain

Turkey & Cranberry on Tomato Scented Loaf

PASTRIES & SWEETS

Chocolate-Dipped Eclairs with Vanilla Crème (V)

Seasonal Macarons (V) (GF)

Cinnamon Panna Cotta, Orange Caramel Sauce (GF)

Seasonal Fruit Tartlet (V)

Lemon Passion Fruit Curd Tartlet (V)

Opera Cake, Almond Genoise, Coffee Butter Cream (V)

Earl Grey Scented Milk Chocolate Crémeux (V)

SAVOURY CAKES

Freshly Baked Scones (V)

Warm Toasted Crumpets (V)

Served with Clotted Cream, Assorted Preserves, Creamery Butter

Overseeing Bacchus’ Afternoon Tea services is pastry chef Chris Janik, who honed his skills and culinary flair at restaurants throughout Europe.

“The return of our Afternoon Tea services gives us a golden opportunity to showcase Chef Janik’s classical skills and true passion as a pâtissier,” says executive chef Montgomery Lau. “Our guests are in for an unforgettable experience that will be every bit as pleasing to the eye as the palate.”

Guests interested in booking weekend Afternoon Tea services in Bacchus’ elegantly appointed dining room beginning Saturday, September 18, 2021 can now make a reservation by visiting www.wedgewoodhotel.com/dining/afternoon-tea.

For more information, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.