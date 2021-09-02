‘Collective Goods’ Bistro & Grocer Now Hiring for All Positions

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods is a new Bistro + Grocer from Collective Hospitality, the team behind The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy, opening on Commercial Street this fall. We are looking for value-driven team members who understand that safe spaces, teamwork, and a growth mindset create great working environments. We are currently interviewing for multiple positions in the kitchen and the front of house (chef de partie, service assistants, servers). Experience in coffee service is a bonus!

Contact antonio@collectivehospitality.ca to set up an interview. Please include a resume, and interview availability. We’re looking forward to meeting you.

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St. (Opening soon)
