PiDGiN Announces New ‘Carrier PiDGiN’ Meal Kit

Vancouver, BC | Spring time is a season of growth and renewal — these months can invite a new energy, even during a pandemic. Our newest Carrier PiDGiN meal kit lets you flex that newfound energy in your kitchen with a beautiful multi-course family style meal. The ingredients are sourced from some of the best producers and growers in BC, shining in its quality and sustainability.

Let us do the heavy lifting — the mise-en-place will be slick and ready for you to easily cook and combine everything into a symphony of spring flavours to really tap into the season. The finishing of the meal can be a great exercise with your loved one(s), or you can shock them with the final product. We won’t be mad if you take all the credit.

This package is made for beginners, but there is cooking involved. If you’re looking for something a bit more instant, our tasting menu is available for delivery and pickup. We’ve got your back with detailed instructions and suggestions that will support you through the whole process. A PiDGiN negroni or two could only help the meal blossom.

There will only be 20 available for preorder per week, available Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The first week’s pickup will be this Thursday.

You can order by calling us at 604.620.9400 or via Tock by clicking here.

MENU //

starters.

ume daikon, mentaiko scallion kimchi, fermented bok choy

hannah brook spring salad, sesame and oat crumble, japanese wafu dressing

mains.

trio of rabbit: saddle of rabbit stuffed with tapenade and rolled in prosciutto, rack of rabbit, confit leg of rabbit, dijon rabbit jus

spring medley of vegetables, carrots, carrot puree, asian chimichurri

sage gnocchi

dessert.

carrot cake, yuzu curd, hazelnut crumble, candied carrot

PRODUCERS //

La Ferme Avicole d’Oka
Hannah Brook Farms
Solefood Street Farms
Klippers Organics

PiDGiN
Neighbourhood: Gastown
350 Carrall St. | 604-620-9400
