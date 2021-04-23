Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Creates Unique Chocolate Delights for Moms

Portrait

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, honours Mom with charming chocolate creations that symbolize the singular beauty of a mother’s enduring love. In addition to signature viennoiseries and cakes available for in-store pickup and delivery, Mon Paris presents a delightful chocolate cactus that epitomizes resilience and grace, as well as the decadent indulgence that Mom so richly deserves with their heart-shaped Black Forest cake and raspberry-chocolate croissant.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Exclusive 2021 Mother’s Day Treats

Mother’s Day Pastry Box, $24 five-pack, $34 eight-pack, $44 ten-pack: Choose from a selection of signature and seasonal pastries including the Raspberry and Chocolate Double-Baked Croissant available exclusively for Mother’s Day weekend (May 7, 8 and 9).

Heart-Shaped Black Forest Cake (serves two), $35: Filled with stracciatella mousse and sour-cherry confit, and beautifully decorated with a chocolate rose.

Chocolate Flowering Cactus, $28: This adorable four-inch-tall handmade edible cactus is crafted entirely from premium Belgian milk chocolate and adorned with white-chocolate flowers.

Each of these 2021 Mother’s Day offerings are available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Heart-shaped Black Forest Cakes must be ordered in advance for pickup or delivery on May 8 and 9. Orders for cakes, macarons, and chocolates can be placed online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop; in person at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby; by email at info@monparis.ca; or by phone at 604-564-5665.

About Elena Krasnova, Mon Paris Pâtisserie | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university and earned several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion and moved to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi L’École de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied pâtisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January 2017.

