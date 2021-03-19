Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Patisserie Celebrates ‘Macaron Day’, Brings Back Sakura Strawberry Flavour

Burnaby, BC | Macaron Day returns on Saturday, March 20 and Mon Paris Pâtisserie is delighted to once again be participating in this meaningful annual charitable event. This year, owner and pastry chef Elena Krasnova will be donating 50% of proceeds from Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s macaron sales on Saturday, March 20 to Burnaby Family Life, an inclusive and welcoming organization that provides the community with quality social services and programs including counselling, resources, education and child care services.

In celebration of this famous French cookie and the arrival of spring, Elena will be bringing back her Sakura Strawberry Macaron for one day only. With distinct flavours of cherry blossom and strawberry, this limited edition seasonal treat won’t last long.

Founded in France by Pierre Hermé in 2005 as a way to raise money for charity, Macaron Day has caught on in cities all over the world. Visit Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) on Macaron Day in honour of this delicious Parisienne treat and in support of children and families who are in need.

Mon Paris Patisserie
Neighbourhood: Burnaby
4396 Beresford St. | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
