El Santo to Honour Easter With Special Take Home Meal and ‘Shannon’s Table’ Initiative

The GOODS from El Santo

New Westminster, BC | With Spring blooming and a new collaboration with Marcela Ramirez, a well-known culinary figure in Mexico, el Santo will be offering a feature Easter family style takeout dinner Sunday, April 4th. The takeout Easter menu will highlight some of Marcela’s dishes shaped by her roots in Mexico.

Featuring four courses, the Easter family style takeout dinner includes Chileatol, a chicken and Poblano chili broth fused with Veracruz traditions; a choice of a chicken Tamal or refried pinto beans and Oaxaca Tamal; our cheese and rice filled Chile Relleno or el Champandongo, a dish layered with corn tortilla, braised pork, Poblano slices, and topped with black huitlacoche. For dessert, el Santo is offering a guajillo flan made with Mexican vanilla and brown sugar caramel. As with all el Santo offerings, a vegetarian option is also available. Priced at $76 for 2 or $140 for 4, this unique menu takes taste buds on a brief traditional culinary journey of Mexico in the comfort of home.

To help with alternate sugar cravings, el Santo is also back with their coveted Margarita de Primavera kit for that weekend only. The kit includes Patron Silver Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, house made lavender syrup, lime juice, and saline for $110. The order deadline for both the Easter take home family meal and Margarita de Primavera kit is Sunday, March 28th with pick up on Sunday, April 4th. Orders can be made via email at orders@elsanto.ca or by phone at 604-727-8176.

As Easter symbolizes new life, Alejandro Diaz, Managing Director at el Santo, is taking this opportunity to continue his tradition of helping others and the community. Along with Rob and Kathy Bromley, el Santo will be launching an initiative called Shannon’s Table to honour the life of Shannon Bromley. Shannon had a rare genetic disorder, Fox G1, and although she was nonverbal and unable to walk, she was a bright and vibrant young woman who had a great sense of humour and a strong love for life. She studied Education at Simon Fraser University and loved performing on stage, whether it was through dancing or acting. She also loved sit-skiing with her brother and volunteering in her community. Shannon and her family frequented el Santo – to her, a meal at el Santo was an excursion filled with excitement and delightful food.

Shannon’s Table is an initiative that recognizes the challenges of family members caring for individuals with disabilities and, on a monthly basis, will sponsor a complimentary dinner for two at el Santo for those members who would benefit from an evening of ease and pampering. To nominate a family for Mexican fare at el Santo, email info@shannonstable.ca. One of Shannon’s rituals included a round of tequila during dinner service and el Santo hopes to make that part of the experience.

ABOUT EL SANTO | Named after the legendary Mexican icon and luchador hero, el Santo is a transcending contemporary Mexican restaurant established in Downtown New Westminster’s busiest street address – Columbia Street. Valorously showcasing unconventional Mexican cuisine, el Santo presents regional ingredients and specialties that stem from Mexican history complemented with local, West Coast bounty. A culinary experience with bold Mexican flare, every dish is made from scratch whenever possible and curated with authenticity in mind.