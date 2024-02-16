Steel & Oak Brewing Co. Hosts the 2nd S&O Beer Run in Queen’s Park on May 11th

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

New Westminster, BC | Following the resounding success of last year’s inaugural 5k race, Steel & Oak Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce the return of the S&O Beer Run for its highly anticipated second edition. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Queen’s Park in New Westminster, this family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 11th, from 11am to 3pm.

Participants will lace up their running shoes for a scenic 5-kilometer route around Queen’s Park, kicking off at 11am. The course will lead runners through lush, forested areas, offer panoramic views of the local mountains, and include a spirited ascent up a short steep hill, complete with a dedicated cheer section for an added boost of energy. Proudly supporting KidSport New West once again as the designated charity, this year’s run aspires to surpass last year’s fundraising total of over $2,000.

Every participant will be awarded a finisher’s medal, bib, timing chip, and an exclusive grab bag. Refreshments and a snack will be provided at the finish line, creating a memorable experience for all involved.

The festivities extend beyond the run, with Steel & Oak hosting a vibrant beer garden from 11am to 3pm. Open to finishers, supporters, and curious onlookers alike, the beer garden will feature an array of S&O beers, a food truck, and soft drinks available for purchase.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural event, Jordan Brett, from Steel & Oak, shares, “Last year’s event was so successful and fulfilling for many reasons. Above all, it embodied the spirit of the city with the local community uniting to create special memories, celebrate one another, and support a valuable local charity. S&O is grateful to host an event in such a vibrant community and we can’t wait to share another joyous day with everyone.”

Participants are encouraged to walk or take public transit for this event. Friends and family are invited to join the post-race festivities to share in the celebration.

Online registration for the S&O Beer Run is available at sobeerrun.ca, with free entry for all into the post-race area.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a thrilling event that blends fitness, community spirit, and the vibrant local culture of New Westminster. Join Steel & Oak Brewing Co. in making the 2nd Annual S&O Beer Run an unforgettable experience for all!