Coho Collective Announces Fourth Commissary, Coming Soon to the Sunshine Coast

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | This summer, B.C. start-up Coho Collective is bringing the shared kitchen experience to the Sunshine Coast. Partnering with local company Longman Developments, the new 8,400 square foot commissary will be located in Lower Gibsons at 292 Gower Point Rd., complete with a concept restaurant.

“There is so much local talent in the Sunshine Coast, and we are thrilled to provide affordable, community-focused, and well-equipped spaces for passionate food and beverage makers to do what they love and create what they love,” explains Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective. “Our commissaries have served as an incubator for so many small businesses that have gone on to great growth. Most of all, many have created long lasting friendships with fellow peers in the industry. Longman Developments is the perfect community-minded partner to help us build Coho Gibsons.”

Coho Gibsons will be Coho Collective’s fourth commissary – the first three are located in Metro Vancouver. The project is in its early stages, but will likely have space to house approximately 25 member businesses. Those interested can visit www.cohocommissary.com and apply to the waitlist and receive more information.

In addition to the commissary, Coho is working with Longman Developments on a new restaurant concept that will be located on the street-facing side of the commissary space.

“Along with our team, I’m excited to partner with Coho to bring an exciting new venture to the Sunshine Coast that supports local food entrepreneurs and startups,” says Longman Developments President David Longman, who also co-owns The 101 Brewhouse & Distillery. “I feel no greater joy than collaborating on projects that positively add to the eclectic character of our community that I love and cherish.”

Longman Developments has been in business on the Sunshine Coast for more than 25 years, and is an active part of the Gibsons community. The company is also committed to help develop affordable housing options for Sunshine Coast residents. It is currently working in conjunction with the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society to build three new housing units in Lower Gibsons.

Further updates to come.

For more information about Coho Collective, please visit www.cohocommissary.com.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.