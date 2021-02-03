Potluck Hawker Eatery Announces Fried Chicken Mega Meal for Superbowl Sunday

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Whether you’re watching Super Bowl IV at home, enjoying a movie at home, or just wanting to snack, this is the ultimate treat-yourself pack!

Enjoy the Potluck Hawker Eatery’s Potluck Super Bowl Mega Meal ($100) with your closest this Sunday, February 7, 2021. Feeding up to four people, the pack includes: a Bucket of Fried Chicken (8 pieces of Classic Coconut Milk Fried Tenders, 2lbs Fish Sauce Caramel Wings, and Salted Egg Yolk Popcorn Chicken); Malaysian Shaker Fries; Filipino Macaroni Salad; House Coleslaw; dipping sauces such as Maggi Black Pepper Gravy and Potluck Secret Sauce; and 2L of Thai Iced Tea or a 4-Pack of Steel & Oak Beer.

Preorder for pick-up online at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.