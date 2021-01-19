Comfort Food / East Vancouver

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

One of the sweeter discoveries that has helped sustain me through the pandemic so far has been the addictive hazelnut jam cookies from Flourist. Tender and soft, the three-biters actually aren’t that sweet at all with both the flavour of the jam and the dense, hazelnutty dough pronounced high above the sugar. They’ve been kind enough to share the recipe, but I kind of prefer making the pilgrimage to the East Van shop, bagging at least two of these beauties (with a coffee) from the pick-up window before having a neighbourhood wander.

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

We Want These Vintage Demitasse Coffee Cups From the Hotel Vancouver

There were less than a dozen available when we poked our heads in, so it might be wise to strike sooner rather than later.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish and rice, so think of this as an intensely flavourful step up.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

Popular

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Douce Diner, Pourhouse, Yasma, Flourist and Farina a Legna…

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 7

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Wants to Take Vancouverites On a Hawaiian Vacation This Month

Previous
Belgard Kitchen Announces ‘Apron Club’ Virtual Cooking Classes in Time for Valentine’s Day
Next
Potluck Hawker Eatery to Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Eight-Course Feast

Comfort Food

See more from Comfort Food
Comfort Food / Main Street

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Fried Chicken ‘Kickass Rice’ at Torafuku

Eat the chicken first so as to allow you to cleanly chopstick the daylights out of the egg and cabbage, thus fluffing the rice.

Comfort Food / West Side

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Vij’s Lamb Popsicles in Fenugreek Cream Curry

This is one of the signature tastes of the city, right up there with Triple O sauce and a honey-dipped doughnut from Lee's.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

It's a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender St.'s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several of these...

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

"Everything was different now. Everything." was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it.