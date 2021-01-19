COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Flourist’s Addictively Simple Hazelnut Jam Cookies

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

One of the sweeter discoveries that has helped sustain me through the pandemic so far has been the addictive hazelnut jam cookies from Flourist. Tender and soft, the three-biters actually aren’t that sweet at all with both the flavour of the jam and the dense, hazelnutty dough pronounced high above the sugar. They’ve been kind enough to share the recipe, but I kind of prefer making the pilgrimage to the East Van shop, bagging at least two of these beauties (with a coffee) from the pick-up window before having a neighbourhood wander.