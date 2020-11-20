Tofino’s Wickaninnish Inn Temporarily Closing in Response to Travel Advisories

The GOODS from The Pointe at The Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Canada and British Columbia, the Wickaninnish Inn has elected to close to new arrivals effective today, Friday, November 20, 2020.

This decision comes after the November 19, 2020 announcement from British Columbia’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Minister of Health Adrian Dix, who have asked BC residents to forego all non-essential travel in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Managing Director, Charles McDiarmid states, “Now is the time to take this proactive measure in order to safeguard the health of our small, coastal communities—it is our first priority. Tofino and its surrounding communities have access to a limited number of medical facilities and resources, making residents exceptionally vulnerable if exposure were to occur.”

Since the initial closure in March of this year, the Wickaninnish Inn has remained committed to the safety of guests and staff. The Inn reopened on June 26, 2020, a date intentionally delayed to await the announcement of Phase 3 measures to allow non-essential travel to resume. Since then the team has worked diligently to implement standards that meet or exceed all industry guidelines surrounding COVID 19, including the review and adoption of all aspects of the COVID-19 Guidance to the Hotel Sector prepared by the BC Centre for Disease Control, addressing all the specific requirements of the WorkSafeBC COVID-19 Safety Plan and adhering to specific relevant orders and recommendations from Dr. Henry. In addition, even though it was not required, guestrooms had a 24-hour hold between departures and arrivals which significantly reduced the Inn’s occupancy as a further precaution.

As per the November 19, 2020 announcement and effective immediately, the Inn is not accepting new arrivals but will continue to service in-house guests until their scheduled departure. As of November 19, 2020 the Wickaninnish Inn team began contacting future guests to notify them of this decision and assist with travel planning. Guests already on property have been notified and informed they will be welcome to stay on property until their scheduled departure if needed. During this time, the onsite staff will continue to use all precautions set in place to ensure the continued safety of guests and staff.

The team at the Wickaninnish Inn has a passion for hospitality and looks forward to welcoming guests back to the Inn when travel advisories allow. A re-opening date is currently planned for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 as per the guidelines outlined by Dr. Henry in her November 19, 2020 presentation.

The Wickaninnish Inn team wishes the best of health and wellness to all valued guests, staff, community, suppliers and supportive industry professionals.

