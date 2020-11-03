Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

While soft-to-the-tooth, perfectly pinched, minced pork-filled dumplings are one of the major pluses of existence (right up there with summer grass and The Clash), the little potsticker parcels are even better when fried in the Japanese ‘teppan’ style and taken with cold beer. The post-steam contact heat elevates the simple things to crisp-edged, almost burned, Maillard-reacted delights that don’t get boring fast. They’re ubiquitous in Vancouver, but I’ve always had my favourites. Ever since my go-to Gyoza King on Robson Street closed in 2017 after 24 years it’s been a tricky thing to muster the willpower to walk past Pender Street’s Gyoza Bar without slipping in and crushing several (dipped in spicy miso) between sips of Dageraad’s citrus-whispering ‘Burnabarian’ session ale — a perfect combo. Gyoza Bar might not have the late-night industry drunks and zashiki-style floor seating that made Gyoza King such a legend, but – dare I say it – the pork gyozas are just as good, if not better.

Gyoza Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
622 West Pender St. | 604-336-5563 | WEBSITE
COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Perfectly Pinched and Fried Pork Gyozas (With Cold Beer)
Vancouver’s Aburi Restaurants Trail Blaze New Home Dining Solutions

There are 0 comments

Downtown

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #240

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

8 Places
Scout List / Downtown

Scout List Vol. 571

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

Heads Up / Downtown

‘From Farms to Forks’ Returns for 11th Year as Action-Packed Food Series

Traditionally a one-evening grazing event, this year's festivities is now a full-on food series spread out over several weeks.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

"Everything was different now. Everything." was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Previous
Choucroute and Tarte Tatin Star on Hugel Day Menu at Yaletown’s Provence
Next
Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th

Comfort Food

See more from Comfort Food
Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // A Dozen Freshly Shucked Beauties at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

"Everything was different now. Everything." was how Anthony Bourdain described the wake of his first slurp as a child, and I get it.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Onion Ring-Topped Bacon Cheeseburger at Hawksworth

Beyond the taste of the delicious thing, the appeal is sustained by an appreciation of consistently perfect presentation.