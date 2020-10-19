Mon Paris Pâtisserie Reveals Charming New Halloween Confections

The GOODS from Mon Paris Patisserie

Burnaby, BC | Indulging in chocolate is one of the greatest Halloween traditions! Awaken your spirit with enchantingly delicious pumpkin themed treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby). Shop in-store or online for milk chocolate Jack-o’-lanterns on a stick filled with otherworldly pumpkin spice caramel, and a splendid Jack-o’-lantern statue charmed with a howling wolf silhouette and delectable caramel truffle. These spellbinding chocolate showpieces made exclusively with Cacao Barry chocolate will leave you begging for more.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2020 Halloween Treats:

Jack-O’-Lantern Lolly: milk chocolate with pumpkin spiced caramel, $4

Jack-O’-Lantern Statue: milk chocolate with one signature caramel truffle, $25

Jack-O’-Lantern Set: three jack-o’-lantern lollies and one statue, $35

Halloween items are available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie for in-store shopping and can be ordered in advance by phone at 604-564-5665, or online at Monparis.ca/monparis-shop/ for pickup or delivery. Delivery is available to Burnaby, New Westminster, Vancouver (select neighbourhoods) and North Vancouver, Thursday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm with a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to delivery. A flat delivery fee of $12 will be added to all orders.

About Mon Paris Patisserie | Born in Russia, Elena Krasnova, owner and pastry chef of Mon Paris Pâtisserie studied in Paris at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. in 2017 with the launch of her Burnaby pasty shop, Mon Paris Pâtisserie, where she continues to create and showcase her exquisite pastries, chocolates and desserts. Elena’s pastry and confectionary creations have been featured in esteemed North American and European publications showcasing her unique and artistic style and garnering her the attention of top pastry chefs around the world.