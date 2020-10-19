Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Reveals Charming New Halloween Confections

Portrait

The GOODS from Mon Paris Patisserie

Burnaby, BC | Indulging in chocolate is one of the greatest Halloween traditions! Awaken your spirit with enchantingly delicious pumpkin themed treats from Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby). Shop in-store or online for milk chocolate Jack-o’-lanterns on a stick filled with otherworldly pumpkin spice caramel, and a splendid Jack-o’-lantern statue charmed with a howling wolf silhouette and delectable caramel truffle. These spellbinding chocolate showpieces made exclusively with Cacao Barry chocolate will leave you begging for more.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2020 Halloween Treats:

Jack-O’-Lantern Lolly: milk chocolate with pumpkin spiced caramel, $4
Jack-O’-Lantern Statue: milk chocolate with one signature caramel truffle, $25
Jack-O’-Lantern Set: three jack-o’-lantern lollies and one statue, $35

Halloween items are available now at Mon Paris Pâtisserie for in-store shopping and can be ordered in advance by phone at 604-564-5665, or online at Monparis.ca/monparis-shop/ for pickup or delivery. Delivery is available to Burnaby, New Westminster, Vancouver (select neighbourhoods) and North Vancouver, Thursday through Sunday, 10am to 5pm with a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to delivery. A flat delivery fee of $12 will be added to all orders.

About Mon Paris Patisserie | Born in Russia, Elena Krasnova, owner and pastry chef of Mon Paris Pâtisserie studied in Paris at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. in 2017 with the launch of her Burnaby pasty shop, Mon Paris Pâtisserie, where she continues to create and showcase her exquisite pastries, chocolates and desserts. Elena’s pastry and confectionary creations have been featured in esteemed North American and European publications showcasing her unique and artistic style and garnering her the attention of top pastry chefs around the world.

Mon Paris Patisserie
4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC | 604-564-5665 | WEBSITE
Mon Paris Pâtisserie Reveals Charming New Halloween Confections
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Burnaby

Diner / Burnaby

One of BC’s Top Restaurants Set to Close Due to Massive Rent Increase

The award-winning PearTree - a fixture for 23 years - was a driving force in the development of British Columbia's culinary identity.

Comfort Food / Burnaby

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Prawn and Chicken Paella From the ‘Paella Guys’

The sublimely saffron-y rice feast is one of the world's most impactful food experiences, and this stuff is straight out of a Valencian sunset.

11 Places
The Dishes / Burnaby

Jesse Neate Does ‘The Dishes’

We ask Jesse Neate, Retail Operations Leader for JJ Bean, to take us on a personal culinary tour of Vancouver…

View From Your Window / Burnaby

The View From Your Window #202

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Never Heard Of It / Burnaby

Finding Deliciousness Next to a Sex Shop and Under a Confusing Awning

Though it might not be the easiest restaurant to find, the unassuming Chong Qing Xiao Mian on Kingsway is definitely worth looking for.

Branding Vancouver / Burnaby

The Lowdown on Chez Christophe’s Sweet New Chocolate Bar Branding

Christophe Bonson explains the personal inspirations and thought processes behind his brand's new retro/modern look.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Tea and Two Slices

On Dooming the Futures of Young Vancouverites and Blaming Frat Bros for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds scatological journeys and fictional unions.

8 Places
Scout List / Downtown

Scout List Vol. 571

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.

18 Places
Read This / Downtown

Vancouver’s Best Bookstores, Mapped

A bookworm's guide to all the wonderful spots that fill our Fall libraries with fiction, non and everything in between.

Community News / Downtown

Beloved Local Brunch Institution ‘Cafe Medina’ to Launch Dinner Service This Month

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

Community News / East Vancouver

Fresh Roots’ Volunteer Sessions Start Today

Community News / Downtown East Side

East Van Roasters Introduces New Halloween Treats

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Autumn Dishes