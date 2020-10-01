Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

PHOTO | Homer Street Cafe & Bar

Given the state of the world these past six months, taking stock of what we’re truly grateful for has possibly never been so important of an act. A table heaped with delicious, lovingly prepared local food surrounded by a small gathering of your family and/or chosen closest social circle is still a great place to start. Here’s how many Scout members are celebrating…

Acorn Main Street 3995 Main St. MAP

The annual “Everything But The Bird” Thanksgiving Feast is back! $49 per person, including appetizer, a very plentiful main course with all the fixings and dessert. Available October 11 – 12th. Limited seats available. Dine-in only. Link.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio False Creek 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Thanksgiving 7 course menu set menu highlighting Executive Chef Sebastian Delgado’s Japanese-by-way-of-Peruvian Nikkei flair available exclusively on October 11 & 12th, for $74 pp, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings are available for an additional $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Ancora False Creek at 604-681-1164 or online via OpenTable. Link.

AnnaLena Kitsilano 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP

A limited edition 5 course tasting menu available for Thanksgiving on October 7 – 11th. Dinner will be $59/person, with optional drink pairings and daily features. Please let us know of any allergies or dietary restrictions 24 hours in advance. Link.

Bandidas Taqueria Commercial Drive 2781 Commercial Drive MAP

Morning brunch special on Thanksgiving weekend (October 10th and 11th) available during brunch service for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. $2 from each special donated to RAVEN Trust. Pumpkin spiced French Toast or Thanksgiving Benny on our menu while supplies last. Link.

Beetbox West End 1074 Davie St. MAP

Exclusively for Thanksgiving weekend, Beetbox is offering a vegan fried chick-un sandwich fit for the occasion. Available for dine-in and pick up from October 9 – 12th. Link.

Belgard Kitchen Railtown Japantown 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

We will be offering Thanksgiving Feast At Home Meal Kits ($65, serves two) as well as serving a feature Thanksgiving menu for dine in guests from October 10th to 12th. Link to buy Meal Kits. Link to book a reso.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Downtown 845 Burrard St. MAP

Chef Roger Ma at Boulevard will will help guests gather and give thanks when he serves up his a three-course feast featuring sage-roasted turkey prepared to perfection with all the fixings and savoury sides.? To finish the Thanksgiving experience, enjoy pecan apple pie! Spaces are strictly limited. Link.

Cadeaux Bakery Gastown 172 Powell St. MAP

Special 9″ pies and tarts available, as is or ‘a la mode’ (pie and a pint of ice cream). Available October 7 – 10th by pre-order, minimum 24 hours notice. Limited quantities will be available for walk-ins. Link.

Caffè La Tana Commercial Drive 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Any of our Famiglia Fox Boxes would make for a delicious, easy, Italian themed Thanksgiving Day dinner! Link.

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie Patisserie Burnaby 4717 Hastings St., Burnaby MAP

Limited edition Thanksgiving/Autumn pastry specials available October 1 – 10th: Pumpkin Tart (3 sizes; online preorders are recommended), Croissant Cube with pumpkin inspired filling (Burnaby location only). Link.

Cibo Trattoria Downtown 900 Seymour St. MAP

Cibo’s Thanksgiving feast offers a trio of rustic-yet-elegant dishes available à la carte or as a three-course menu for $50 per person plus tax and gratuity, with a special feature ‘Chai’n’rye’ cocktail available at both Cibo and its next-door sister hotspot Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar. Thanksgiving menu available from October 10 – 12th. Link.

East Van Roasters Cafe Gastown 319 Carrall St. MAP

East Van Roasters panning complements any cheese plate or dessert spread — Candied Hazelnuts, Dark Chocolate Covered Inca Corn Nuts and Peruvian Chocolate Coffee Beans dusted in cocoa powder add a nice touch to your harvest table. Priced at $10 per bag and available for takeout at East Van Roasters (319 Carrall Street) and through the EVR online shop with pickup and shipping options. Link.

El Santo 680 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC MAP

El Santo is bringing back Amaranthus favourites with their vegetarian, take-home and heat up Thanksgiving feast for 4. Order cut off is October 8th via orders@elsanto.ca with pick up available October 11th from 2 – 5pm.

Fable Diner Main Street 151 E. Broadway MAP

Classic Thanksgiving Dinner special available for only $20 (add a slice of pumpkin pie for $5) on Sunday, October 11th, from 4pm to close. Reservations are highly recommended. This dinner is also available all day for pickup on Fable Diner’s website through F1rstbite. Link.

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St. MAP

Flourist has pumpkin pie AND pumpkin pie galettes available for pre-order. Nothing says you can’t order both! Pre-order on Bakery Orders, or pick one up at the door! Link.

Grounds For Coffee West Side 2565 Alma St. MAP

From Oct 9 – 12th, pick-up a 6-pack of our best-selling seasonal Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns. Link.

Hawksworth Restaurant Downtown 801 West Georgia St. MAP

Dine in or order to-go October 10 – 12th. Three-course turkey dinner for $47.50 per person, plus taxes. For Turkey To-Go orders call 604-605-3325 ext. 107 or order online (deadline October 7th at 5pm) here. For reservations call 604-673-7000 or book online here.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar Downtown 898 Homer St. MAP

Available October 10 – 12th. Three-course Thanksgiving menus, $50/person (minimum 2 people). Reservations can be made through Open Table or by phoning 604-428-4299. Available for take-out (via Tok) and delivery via DoorDash. Link for reservations.

Hy's Steakhouse Downtown 637 Hornby Street MAP

Prime Rib Dinners are available for dine in or takeout on Sundays starting October 11th. Dine in includes a 3-course table d’hôte menu, complete with our Sommelier selected wine pairings. At-home full dinner packages (4-6 people) available to pre-order. Link.

Juke Fried Chicken Chinatown 182 Keefer St. MAP

The Turducken Feast is available for $159 plus tax, feeds four hungry adults and includes a full turducken, an array of hearty, homespun sides, as well as detailed written and video instructions from Juke Chef and Co-Owner Bryan Satterford. Order online before Tuesday, October 6 and pick up between October 9 – 11th. Link.

Kissa Tanto Chinatown 263 East Pender St. MAP

For those with a more intimate Thanksgiving get-together in mind, we’ve created a veritable take-home feast for you! Option #1: Full Thanksgiving Kit (yuzu and chili-marinated chicken takes the place of turkey). Option #2: All The Glorious KT Vegetables & Sauces Kit (traditional sides get the KT treatment). Pre order by October 6th for pick up on October 10th. Link.

The Lazy Gourmet Kitsilano 1605 W 5th Ave. MAP

Thanksgiving Menu, for two or small groups, featuring a salad, sliced Herb de Provence Lemon Roasted Turkey or vegan Beet Wellington, all the fixings, and dessert. Pre-order by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by October 7, 2019 at noon. Online pick-up or delivery also available for October 9 – 11th. Link.

L'Abattoir Gastown 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Special fall inspired Gateau St. Honoré cake ($65). Serves up to 8. Limited quantities available. Deadline to order is October 8th at Noon for pick-up at L’Abattoir on October 10th. Link.

Legends Haul 130 Glacier St. #1, Coquitlam MAP

Pre-order JD Farm turkeys, Glorious Organics harvest boxes, pumpkin pie (from The Pie Shoppe) and gravy from Blvd plus pantry necessities like butter, fresh organic cranberries, Brussels sprouts and fresh from the field organic spaghetti squash and more. Link.

Livia Commercial Drive 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

Alternative (non-squash) Thanksgiving goodies available for pre-order: Apple Olive Oil Cakes, and Chocolate Hazelnut Tarts. Order on our website for pick up the day of, as well we’ll have some extras for the last minute types. Link.

Mon Paris Patisserie 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, BC MAP

Mon Paris Pâtisserie adds a dash of autumn to its sumptuous pastry and dessert case with its seasonal Pumpkin & Apple Galette. Only available in-store (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) for pickup from October 1 – 11th and priced at $4.20, the Pumpkin & Apple Galette is a comforting combination of delicate puffed pastry, rich velvety pumpkin frangipane and sliced apples.

Railtown Cafe Railtown Japantown 397 Railway St. MAP

The ultimate heat-and-serve Turkey To-Go package is back this year featuring tender to the bone Sage-Roasted Turkey, complete with all the classic sides prepared to perfection. Full pack feeds 8-10 and the 1/2 pack feeds up to 5. Available October 10 – 12th. Order deadline is October 7th, available for pick-up or delivery. Link.

The Pie Shoppe East Vancouver 1875 Powell St. MAP

Sweet and savoury baked pies and crumbles, take home & bake options, and pumpkin pie kits available. Plus natural wines, floral arrangements and ceramics to complete your table. Pre-orders are highly recommended for the week of Thanksgiving, October 7 – 11th. Link.

Torafuku Main Street 958 Main St. MAP

Pan-Asian eatery is dishing up two five-course Thanksgiving dinner sets that feed two people. Choose from crispy skinned turkey or juicy pork chop, both kits blend traditional holiday flavours with a touch of Asian influence. Available for dine-in and ready to eat take-away on October 9th and 11th (Oct. 10th, take-away only due to private event). Link to order online. Link to make a reservation.