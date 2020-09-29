Community News / Gastown

Kafka’s in Gastown Is First in Canada to Debut New BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer

Portrait

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | Not every cup of joe is created equal. Kafka’s Coffee (Kafka’s) is partnering with ESPRO, innovators of brewing equipment, to launch its anticipated BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer at its Gastown location (151 West Hastings). Kafka’s is the first cafe in Canada to utilize the new brewing system, designed to release the true potential of every bean through a patented, micro-filter spiral pattern with over 1,500 precision cut holes.

The BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer, which had a successful Kickstarter campaign, was developed directly with coffee professionals. Its micro-filter brewing system has a deep brew bed for maximum pouring area and even water distribution. It delivers balanced, high-caliber coffee in two minutes.

“ESPRO has created some wonderful brewing equipment over the years, and I’ve kept my eye on the BLOOM, ever since their Kickstarter campaign,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “I’ve tried the BLOOM myself, and love it. It’s definitely a new type of pour over system and really brings out the flavour of our coffee beans. We are thrilled to brew coffee for our customers with the BLOOM and are excited to see what they think.”

Kafka’s is pairing its popular single origin beans with the new BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewers at its Gastown location starting now. Customers can visit the location or order via UberEats for delivery. And, with so many people still working from home, the BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer is also available for purchase from Kafka’s directly.

“After such a successful Kickstarter Campaign, and the initial excitement from coffee lovers, we are thrilled to officially bring BLOOM to market in Canada,” said Bruce Constantine, Co-Founder and President of ESPRO. “Vancouver is definitely a city that loves its coffee. We are thrilled to have Kafka’s trust us with our BLOOM technology and serve BLOOM pour over to their loyal customers.”

Kafka’s in Gastown will use the BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer for all its pour over coffee menu items. Kafka’s coffee beans are exclusively created by the Pacific Northwest’s micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters. Almost all the coffees are sourced directly from farmers where they are paid a fair wage and take pride in nurturing their crops to ensure quality.

For full Kafka’s Coffee Gastown hours, menus, and more information, please visit www.kafkascoffee.ca.

About Kafka’s Coffee | Aaron Kafka opened his first Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. His immense love for coffee led him to create a place for others to enjoy high-quality, brewed coffee in a supportive, community space. Kafka’s single origin beans are roasted weekly by new world micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. Each cup is brewed individually and made with the utmost care. A supporter of the local arts, Kafka’s often houses gallery pop-ups, curated by Michael Schwartz.

Kafka's Coffee (W. Hastings)
Neighbourhood: Gastown
151 West Hastings St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Kafka’s in Gastown Is First in Canada to Debut New BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer
Kafka’s Coffee Launches New Line-Up of Refreshing Beverages

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell Shop

51 Powell contains an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful, and often surprising...

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

We know $50 won’t always cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started and, frankly, it's all we can afford.

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

First Look Inside Mt. Pleasant’s ‘Thierry’

The new Thierry is removed from Main St. bustle, which makes me think it has room enough to create a bustle of its own.

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Community News / Chinatown

Juke Brings Back Popular Turducken Feast for Thanksgiving Weekend

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

Annual ‘Everything But the Bird’ Thanksgiving Feasts Set for The Acorn

Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir Pastry Chef Prepares Classic ‘Gateau St. Honoré’ for Thanksgiving

Community News / West End

Beetbox Will Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend With This Especially Festive Sandwich

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups