Kafka’s in Gastown Is First in Canada to Debut New BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer

The GOODS from Kafka’s

Vancouver, BC | Not every cup of joe is created equal. Kafka’s Coffee (Kafka’s) is partnering with ESPRO, innovators of brewing equipment, to launch its anticipated BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer at its Gastown location (151 West Hastings). Kafka’s is the first cafe in Canada to utilize the new brewing system, designed to release the true potential of every bean through a patented, micro-filter spiral pattern with over 1,500 precision cut holes.

The BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer, which had a successful Kickstarter campaign, was developed directly with coffee professionals. Its micro-filter brewing system has a deep brew bed for maximum pouring area and even water distribution. It delivers balanced, high-caliber coffee in two minutes.

“ESPRO has created some wonderful brewing equipment over the years, and I’ve kept my eye on the BLOOM, ever since their Kickstarter campaign,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “I’ve tried the BLOOM myself, and love it. It’s definitely a new type of pour over system and really brings out the flavour of our coffee beans. We are thrilled to brew coffee for our customers with the BLOOM and are excited to see what they think.”

Kafka’s is pairing its popular single origin beans with the new BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewers at its Gastown location starting now. Customers can visit the location or order via UberEats for delivery. And, with so many people still working from home, the BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer is also available for purchase from Kafka’s directly.

“After such a successful Kickstarter Campaign, and the initial excitement from coffee lovers, we are thrilled to officially bring BLOOM to market in Canada,” said Bruce Constantine, Co-Founder and President of ESPRO. “Vancouver is definitely a city that loves its coffee. We are thrilled to have Kafka’s trust us with our BLOOM technology and serve BLOOM pour over to their loyal customers.”

Kafka’s in Gastown will use the BLOOM Pour Over Coffee Brewer for all its pour over coffee menu items. Kafka’s coffee beans are exclusively created by the Pacific Northwest’s micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters. Almost all the coffees are sourced directly from farmers where they are paid a fair wage and take pride in nurturing their crops to ensure quality.

For full Kafka’s Coffee Gastown hours, menus, and more information, please visit www.kafkascoffee.ca.

About Kafka’s Coffee | Aaron Kafka opened his first Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street in 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. His immense love for coffee led him to create a place for others to enjoy high-quality, brewed coffee in a supportive, community space. Kafka’s single origin beans are roasted weekly by new world micro roaster Herkimer Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. Each cup is brewed individually and made with the utmost care. A supporter of the local arts, Kafka’s often houses gallery pop-ups, curated by Michael Schwartz.