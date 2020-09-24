Community News / Gastown

Cadeaux Bakery Primed for Thanksgiving With Special Pies, Tarts, Croissants and More

Portrait

The GOODS from Cadeaux Bakery

Vancouver, BC | Our Thanksgiving specialties are available October 7-10 by pre-order with a minimum 24 hours notice. (Limited quantities will be available for walk-ins.)

9″ rounds – $30
– Rustic Apple Pie
– Classic Pumpkin Tart
– Pecan & Bourbon Tart
– ‘A la mode’ (pie and a pint) – any above tart/pie with a pint of rotating ice cream – $35

October Feature Croissant, available all of October – $5.95 (Praline croissant filled with spiced pumpkin creme patissiere and soft praline, finished with praline-crusted milk callebaut chocolate shards, hazelnut florentine and a handmade sugar pumpkin.)

Order here.

Cadeaux Bakery
Neighbourhood: Gastown
172 Powell St. | 604-608-8889 | WEBSITE
Cadeaux Bakery Primed for Thanksgiving With Special Pies, Tarts, Croissants and More
Let There Be Cake! Cadeaux Bakery Returns, Just in Time for Mother’s Day

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell Shop

51 Powell contains an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful, and often surprising...

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

We know $50 won’t always cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started and, frankly, it's all we can afford.

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Vancouver Restaurant That Promised a ‘New Service Idea’ and Was Open All Night

Located at 608 West Pender Street, the mysterious Central Cafe was a fixture of downtown dining for decades.

Drinker

Canadian Sommelier Sips Taco Bell’s New ‘Jalapeno Noir’ Red Wine, Reacts Predictably

The wine is made by Queenston Mile in Ontario's Niagara region and is meant to pair with a "Toasted Cheesy Chalupa".

Tea and Two Slices

On the Downtown Eastside Not Escaping Covid and Blaming Social Media for Everything

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds Kevin Bieksa in a suit and sharks tied up in power lines.

Intelligence Briefs

On New Restaurant Surcharges and How Covid Is Changing the Lives of Hospitality Workers

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of street vendor bummers and the wintry patio season to come.

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

Reset & Reconnect This Fall With a Wellness Retreat at Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art Series

Community News / Downtown

Cibo Trattoria to Host Special Thanksgiving Weekend Dinner Services

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe Getting Into the Autumn Spirit This October With Pumpkin EVERYTHING