Cool Things We Want / Kitsilano

One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

I’m super excited to dig in to chef Angus An’s new Maenam cookbook this week. Just published by Appetite with forewords by two of his mentors, chefs Norman Laprise and David Thompson, the collection of 100+ recipes includes many of the Kitsilano kitchen’s delicious revelations, like the aromatic Eight-Spiced Whole Fish, the spicy Black Pepper Crab, and the electric Hot Sour Soup of Spot Prawns. I’m not sure which recipe I’m going to try and tackle first (most probably one of the many fragrant soups), but I expect to be both challenged and rewarded.

If you’re unfamiliar with Maenam, it’s one of the most important Vancouver restaurants to open in the new wave of the past two decades, treating the traditions of Thai cuisine to the bounty of our shores and farms while pairing it with well-crafted cocktails and local, always interesting wines. It has never not be voted into the Scout 25 by local food and drink professionals, and has won countless awards for its food and service, including Best New Restaurant and Restaurant of the Year. (Many diners, myself included, think it’s been the top Thai restaurant in Canada since the day it opened back in 2009.) Thankfully, Maenam has somehow remained affordable and approachable after all these years, a special feather in our city’s crowded culinary cap. If you’ve never been before, make a reservation today.

  • 16+papaya+salad
  • 66+salt+and+pepper+spot+prawns
  • 53+lobster+miang
  • 31+duck+and+winter+melon+soup
  • 6+7+satay+and+chicken+wing
  • 8+scallop+ceviche

My illustrious food writing colleague of many years, Joie Alvaro Kent, is responsible for the cookbook’s text and the talented Darren Chuang was enlisted to produce the rich photography, which I’ve teased in a small gallery above. Because of their contributions, I expect to be enraptured and inspired just thumbing through the pages. One thing that isn’t mentioned in the promo blurb below is that Angus is a serious cookbook collector. The cramped office above his West 4th Ave. restaurant is really just a labyrinth/library of probably over a thousand cookbooks, so to see the bibliophile actually produce a work of his own is pretty special. To have seen his face when he received the first copy would be to understand both pride and joy!

In Maenam, chef Angus An takes you on his ongoing journey of discovering Thai cuisine and shows how to blend traditional Thai flavors and cooking techniques with local, seasonal inspirations from the west coast. With Angus’s foolproof instructions, Maenam offers the foundation to modern Thai cuisine for adventurous cooks of all skill levels. Filled with over 100 of his signature recipes, each meal balances robust, intense ingredients with his approach to Thai food’s clear, sharp flavours. Transform your kitchen with snacks inspired by Thai street vendors, quick to prepare noodles and one-bowl meals, light- and full-bodied soups to have all year-round, flavorful and protein-filled salads, seasoned stir fries, killer curries, and refreshing desserts.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Has Finally Produced a Cookbook, and We Want It
Kitsilano’s Celebrated Thai Restaurant ‘Maenam’ Reopens Dining Room

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

It Was Only in Kits for a Few Years, But This Airy Bistro Made a Delicious Impact

A contemporary of neighbours Gastropod and Fuel, Laurent and Valerie Devin's Bistrot Bistro outlasted both.

TBT / Kitsilano

Five Years Ago Today, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Preparing to Launch

The success of AnnaLena was unsurprisingly immediate. The characters involved and the talent assembled were just too good to really doubt.

Diner / Kitsilano

John Bishop Retiring, Closing Kitsilano’s Iconic Bishop’s Restaurant This Summer After 35 Years

Opened in 1985, Bishop's is synonymous with farm-to-table ingredients and food that is entirely representative of the West Coast.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

The Comfort Food Guide to Vancouver: Umami Bomb Bowls of Rainy Day Ramen

"The thin noodles still have some bite to them and the fukuoka-style tonkotsu base broth is an umami bomb that never stops going off."

TBT / Kitsilano

Looking Back Five Years to the Beginnings of One of Kitsilano’s Best Restaurants

For this edition of #ThrowbackThursday we revisit the beginnings of Au Comptoir, the French bistro/cafe on West 4th Avenue

View From Your Window / Kitsilano

The View From Your Window #201

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Main Street

Award-Winning Italian Restaurant Permanently Closes After 12 Years on Main Street

We can't blame greedy landlords or property developers for this one. Campagnolo was closed by Covid-19, plain and simple.

Tea and Two Slices

On Vancouver Being Handcuffed and a New Breed of Unscrupulous Predator

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns of the BC that might have been and sheds a tear for plants.

8 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 569

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, 2020.

88 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Honour Bound

These Small Companies Have Retooled to Produce Made-in-Vancouver Face Masks

Looking for high quality, reusable fabric face masks? Support local small businesses by considering these made-in-Vancouver options.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

We Want This Camper Trailer Made Out of a 1967 VC10 Jet Engine Housing

What is easily towed to campsites, sleeps four people, has a working kitchen and once upon a time had a top speed of 933km/h?

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

Cool Things We Want

Face Shield You Didn’t Know You Wanted Smells Like Fresh ‘Krispy Kreme’ Doughnuts

The many innovations in our fight against Covid-19 now include Andy Clockwise's clever recycling of a doughnut bag.

Cool Things We Want / The Okanagan

We Want Every Camp Cooler-Friendly Can of ‘A Noble Blend’ We Can Find

Flats of Joiefarm's signature white wine blend quickly sold out online, but can still be found at a handful of stores.