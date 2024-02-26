We Can’t Get Enough of Nata’s Food-Inspired Candles

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Can’t get enough food-inspired decor in your life? Good news: London-based makers of food-shaped candles, Nata, are dropping their new collection this week, on February 27th (tomorrow!) Past collections have featured such appetizing inspiration as eggs (done various ways), all sorts of pasta shapes, butter, cheese (Gruyere, Emmental), nuts, coffee beans, artichokes, corn, and multiple aperitivo-style snacks (from crackers and tinned fish to pickles and olives) – and they’ve nailed them all.

This time around, the design studio is fleshing out their offerings with a bunch of new glutinous and cheesy shapes that are even more decadent and comforting, including the triangoli above and oozy burrata below, as well as gnocchi, tortellini, and a Camembert wheel. And, in case you’re wondering: all of Nata’s candles are made using environmentally-friendly and vegan ingredients (albeit non-palatable ones, natch). Find out more.