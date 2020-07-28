Community News

Menu for Fresh Roots’ Schoolyard Harvest Dinner Announced

Portrait

The GOODS from Fresh Roots

Vancouver, BC | With less than two weeks left to score yourself mid-August feast from some of the region’s top producers, in support of a fantastic program. From the Fresh Roots team:

For this extra-special year, we are creating summer harvest boxes filled with everything you’ll need to create a beautiful summertime meal experience to share with friends, family, or your colleagues at home or in a location of your choice. The box will include fresh and chef-prepared ingredients for a simple and delicious meal to finish at home and thoughtful accoutrements like wine and flowers for the table. Menu created by Chef Natasha Sawyer and TJ Conwi.

Funds generated from the dinner directly benefit its SOYL (Sustainable Opportunities Youth Leadership) program, which engages and empowers youth.

Menu

Amuse Bouche
Profiteroles stuffed with Fresh Roots herbs and goat cheese, accompanied by candied Agassiz hazelnuts and wine compressed figs.

Charcuterie
A meat and veggie option with either a selection of charcuterie from Legends Haul or Végé-Pâté and spreadable dips from Saltspring Harvest and pickled vegetables from Cropthorne Farm, Zaklan Heritage Farm and Fresh Roots

Main
Sous vide Organic Ocean Seafood sockeye and sirloin masala, Fresh Roots harvest salad, zucchini palak paneer terrine, carrot vindaloo vinaigrette, atchara relish, and wheatberries

Dessert
Cheesecake with raspberry coulis from Olera Organic Farms

Beverages
Choice of a bottle of red or white wine from Marquis Wine Cellars cans of 33 Acres Brewing Company Sunshine French Blanchè beer and kombucha from Bucha Brew

Accoutrements
a bouquet of flowers for the table, cookies from Susgrainable surprises created by our SOYL youth program participants, and more.

Info and tickets: https://buff.ly/2Zfoo6H

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
Menu for Fresh Roots’ Schoolyard Harvest Dinner Announced
Tickets for 2020 Schoolyard Harvest Dinner ‘At Home Edition’ Now on Sale

There are 0 comments

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 567

15 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from July 16 to July 22, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up / East Vancouver

BIPOC Foods Vancouver Virtual Pop-Up Market Happens July 25/26

A group of 16 local BIPOC food and beverage businesses will be participating in the virtual pop-up market this weekend.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Community News / Whistler

Register Now for the Audain Art Museum’s First ‘Tuesday Night Talk’ With Artist Ian Wallace

Previous
We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries
Next
‘The Keefer Yard’ Prepares to Tee Off in Chinatown

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / South Granville

Award-Winning Farmer’s Apprentice to Launch Happy Hour Menu on July 28

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Wins Big at London Wine Competition

Community News / Similkameen

Corcelettes Estate Winery Opens ‘Sunshot Vineyard Guest House’ for the Season

Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth Launches New Bar Bites Menu, Expands ‘Cocktail Hour’ Specials