Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Award-Winning L’Abattoir Restaurant Announces May 29th Reopening

Vancouver, BC | After making the difficult decision to close L’Abattoir on March 16th, a few days prior to the provincially mandated industry closure, Chef and Owner, Lee Cooper spent several weeks cleaning the entire restaurant, freezing, preserving and donating all the perishable food that remained and boarding up the windows on his Gastown establishment.

When it became clear that re-opening for dine-in service was not imminent, Cooper and a few of his management team members planned out a well-received take away and delivery program in order to keep a few team members employed and meet an ever growing demand.

After 7 weeks of offering their elevated take away and delivery menu, General Manager, Nick Bertoia, Chef de Cuisine, Yoann Therer and Chef Lee Cooper are excited to be welcoming back many more of their team members in order to re-start dine-in dinner service on Friday, May 29th.

The management team has been working diligently to put in place new health and safety procedures that meet the new Worksafe BC guidelines for restaurants and will be training their team this week prior to re-opening. The health and safety of their team and their guests is their top priority and they have shared some of the measures that will be put in place on the health and safety page of their website.

A new seasonal a la carte menu will launch on Friday, May 29th and will feature some favourites like steak Diane and pan fried veal sweetbreads on toast in addition to some new seasonal dishes, such as spring vegetable gazpacho with sturgeon caviar and chicken stuffed with foie gras and summer truffles. L’Abattoir’s award winning wine wine list and cocktail program will continue to compliment the dinner menu.

During this first phase of re-opening, dine-in dinner service will be offered 5 nights a week from 5pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays and reservations are recommended based on the limited capacities allowable.

The take away menu will shift from a prix-fixe menu to an a la carte menu starting on Friday, May 29th in order to match the dine-in menu and will be available to order through the take away page on their website on a daily basis until 5pm for orders that evening or by calling the restaurant at 604-568-1701. Saturday brunch pastry boxes, that have sold out every Saturday for the last 7 weeks, will continue to be available to pre-order on their website.

Chef Lee Cooper and the management team look forward to adding weekend brunch and re-opening for dinner service 7 nights a week as soon as they are able to and in the meantime they are thrilled to start the re-opening process on Friday, May 29th.

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir currently offers dine-in dinner service and take away menus from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:00 pm to late.

