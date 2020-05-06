Opening Soon / Gastown

New Burger Joint Coming to Gastown

Portrait

Opening a new restaurant might seem a little counter-intuitive in the midst of a global pandemic, but let’s be honest: the allure of a good burger knows no bounds…

I recently met up with Seamus Dixon, owner of Abbotsford’s recently launched BRGR BRGR concept, inside the 3,000 sqft Noodlebox location in Gastown. He’d just made a deal to share the restaurant’s large kitchen space and start flipping burgers and frying fries there for delivery and takeout starting this Friday, May 8th.

From what I understand the menu is going to be pretty much a copy of the Abbotsford location, which is to say beef, veggie and chicken burgers, plus fries, onion rings and a bunch of housemade dipping sauces. The 21-day aged Black Angus beef is from Lepp Farm and the chicken is from Rossdown. Of the former, Seamus tells me the 4oz patties are a course grind of multiple cuts and trim (70/30 beef/pork mix) enhanced by a coffee/harissa dry rub coffee BBQ sauce. The latter is slicked with a rarely seen on the west coast ‘Alabama-style White’ BBQ sauce (usually a mayo-based condiment usually intensified with vinegar, horseradish and mustard). The buns, Seamus says, are fluffy Portofinos.

I have yet to indulge out in Abby, but I’ve heard nothing but really good things from friends and colleagues who have. My excitement for the project is real. Of course, as with pretty much everything related to the hospitality trade these days, Seamus isn’t 100% certain as to the operational logistics of sharing the space and its many seats with Noodlebox, but expansion into Vancouver – one way or another – has been the plan from the beginning.

BRGR BRGRs hours of operation will be noon to 8pm every day to start, with delivery available via the usual suspects. Bonus: there will be also be Field House beer.

The photos above and below show the Abbotsford location, and were taken for the restaurant by Robyn Bessenger.

BRGR BRGR
Neighbourhood: Gastown
108 West Hastings St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Opening Soon
