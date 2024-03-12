A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opening Soon West Side

Osteria Elio Volpe Officially Opens Doors This Week

Portrait
Elio Kitchen Buzzing on Opening Day | Photo by Rubén Nava @lessnoise for Scout Magazine

The time has finally come: Osteria Elio Volpe will open at 540 West 17th Avenue this Thursday, March 14th – and it’ll be worth the wait! The cavernous 4,200 square foot former mechanic’s shop been transformed into a sleek yet inviting room with subtle (but deep-running) references to a relaxed coastal mood and impossible-to-beat Italian flair – and the food also kicks ass.

At last night’s Friends & Family event, I arrived to an empty room that filled like clockwork, at 15-minute intervals, until almost every seat was taken. The kitchen was ready to take on the crowd, stacked with an almost excessive number of hands on deck: Culinary Director Phil Scarfone, together with Head Chef Alan Tam (who comes to the Banda Volpi group from Nightingale), and Executive Sous Chef Vish Mayekar (La Tana / Pepino’s) and a pizza firing assist from Co-owner Paul Grunberg. Even in full swing, there were no hiccups typical of a first service.

Elio Volpe | Photos by Scout Magazine

Our table of four dug into Yellowfin Tuna & Scallop Crudo with jalapeño, gooseberry, and basil (a standout for me); thinly-crusted and perfectly cooked Roman-style ‘Pepperone’ Pizza with Pomodoro, Castelvetrano olives and shaved button mushrooms; Whole Roasted Branzino with grilled frisée and Meyer lemon; Escarole salad with anchovy croutons and a pine nut dressing; half-orders of Linguine alle vongole with red sea urchin and Rigatoni cacio e pepe; Chicken al mattone with a vibrant Calabrian chili crunch; and a side of Broccolini grilled in garlic, anchovy and Calabrian chili. (NB: the pleasure of using the custom French knife that came with the aforementioned chicken dish was much commented on.) Executive Pastry Chef Jessi Morton and Pastry Chef Tanis Petrin also killed it with the dessert offerings (not that we needed it). All three desserts that we sampled – Semolina citrus cake; Chocolate Budino tart; and Amaretto semifreddo – were satisfying ends to the meal, rich and flavourful, but not too sweet.

To drink, Wine Director Kristi Linneboe has built an approachable wine list grounded in Italy’s tradition, that “celebrates the curiosity and skill of a new generation of winemakers – from a small, independently produced Muscadet to the energetic light-weight Mencia of one of El Bierzo, Spain’s most up-and-coming female producers”; whereas Beverage Director Amar Gill’s sophisticated cocktail list pays homage to Italy’s regionality and heritage via seven Negroni variations, as well as drinks made from a selection of local and imported Italian gin, vermouth, and bitters. For our first experience, we opted for Elio’s signature cocktail, the Elio Sour, made with grapefruit hibiscus cordial and orange bitters, with an effervescent Lambrusco finish.

A few of the Elio Volpe team: Head Chef Alan Tam, Culinary Director Phil Scarfone; Wine Director Kristi Linneboe, Executive Sous Chef Vish Mayekar | Photos by Scout Magazine + Ruben Nava / Less Noise Studio

“The name Elio has its roots in the Latin word for ‘sun’, so we approached the concept with an overwhelmingly warm point of view. We wanted the whole experience to feel fresh but inspired by a time when everything was done by hand,” explains co-owner Craig Stanghetta. Lifted from today’s Press Release:

To wit, furniture and finishings feel assembled in a studio rather than a factory line – stitch details and fringe work boast irregularity throughout; and the hand painted tiles inset on some tables, along with piping details on sofas and lamp seams, point to this hand-crafted spirit. Another such gesture is the curvilinear walls and rough stucco treatment inspired by Villa La Saracena, the famous coastal holiday home designed by Luigi Moretti in 1955. “We used these walls to create visual interest – to grip light and shadow and evoke the spirit of the beach side forms prevalent throughout the south of Italy. Ultimately, an ode to a sojourn of sea and sun.”

Elio Volpe officially open doors later this week, on Thursday, March 14th. To begin, they’ll be offering dinner service seven days a week, from 5-10:30pm. Tables are being booked up fast, so we recommend you scoop a reservation here NOW. And, until you get to experience the restaurant for yourself, please enjoy the photo gallery below, as well as a refresher on its background excerpted from our September 2023 story announcing the project here.

  • Banda Volpe Culinary Director Phil Scarfone at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Banda Volpe Culinary Director Phil Scarfone at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • In the kitchen at Elio
    In the kitchen at Elio
  • Linguine alle vongole with red sea urchin at Elio
    Linguine alle vongole with red sea urchin at Elio
  • Amaretto semifreddo with some Semolina citrus cake hiding in the background
    Amaretto semifreddo with some Semolina citrus cake hiding in the background
  • Night behind the bar at Elio
    Night behind the bar at Elio
  • Lucas / You are so rad...Thanks for taking care of us!
    Lucas / You are so rad...Thanks for taking care of us!
  • Rigatoni cacio e pepe at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Rigatoni cacio e pepe at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Roman-style ‘Pepperone’ Pizza with Pomodoro, Castelvetrano olives and shaved button mushrooms at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Roman-style ‘Pepperone’ Pizza with Pomodoro, Castelvetrano olives and shaved button mushrooms at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Mortadella deliciousness at Elio Volope | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Mortadella deliciousness at Elio Volope | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Yellowfin Tuna & Scallop Crudo with jalapeño, gooseberry, and basil at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Yellowfin Tuna & Scallop Crudo with jalapeño, gooseberry, and basil at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • At Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    At Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Documenting at Elio | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
    Documenting at Elio | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
  • IMG_1308
  • Finishing the dish at Elio | Photo by Scout Magazine Rubén Nava for
    Finishing the dish at Elio | Photo by Scout Magazine Rubén Nava for
  • Ciao | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
    Ciao | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
  • Elio Co-Owner Paul Grunberg | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Elio Co-Owner Paul Grunberg | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Menu at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Menu at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Bar at Elio | Photo by Scout Magazine
    Bar at Elio | Photo by Scout Magazine
  • Elio Owner, Paul Grunberg | Photo by Rubén Nava forScout Magazine
    Elio Owner, Paul Grunberg | Photo by Rubén Nava forScout Magazine
  • IMG_1594
  • IMG_1293
  • The room starts to fill up at Elio
    The room starts to fill up at Elio
  • Table setting at Elio
    Table setting at Elio
  • Through The Pass at Elio | photo by Rubén Nava for Scout
    Through The Pass at Elio | photo by Rubén Nava for Scout
  • Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe
    Design details by Ste. Marie Studio at Elio Volpe
  • Choosing carefully at Elio | photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
    Choosing carefully at Elio | photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
  • Elio Wine Director Kristi Linneboe
    Elio Wine Director Kristi Linneboe
  • Hand crafted design details
    Hand crafted design details
  • Lion
    Lion
  • IMG_1304
  • Simple settings...
    Simple settings...
  • Ready for service at Elio
    Ready for service at Elio
  • Ready for service at Elio
    Ready for service at Elio
  • Elio
    Elio
  • In the kitchen at Elio
    In the kitchen at Elio
  • Culinary Director Phil Scarfone serves up a Whole Roasted Branzino
    Culinary Director Phil Scarfone serves up a Whole Roasted Branzino
  • Ready to roll | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine
    Ready to roll | Photo by Rubén Nava for Scout Magazine

 

Directions
Elio Volpe
Neighbourhood: West Side
540 West 17th Ave.
(Opening soon)
WEBSITE

There is 1 comment

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon Chinatown

New Chinatown Bar, Meo, Set to Officially Open March 13th

The highly anticipated retro-inspired cocktail bar brought to us by the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto (Tannis Ling, Joël Watanabe and Alain Chow) is on track to open doors next week.
Opening Soon Main Street

Good Thief is Coming to Main Street

Scout has toured Good Thief, a new concept by Amélie and Vincent Nguyễn, the sibling duo behind the celebrated Anh and Chi. Although we're sworn to secrecy on the finer points, we can confirm that the "thrilling extension of their vision" will be very, very cool.
Opening Soon Fraserhood

Slo Coffee Aiming to Bring a New Pace to the Fraserhood by Summertime

By late spring or early summer, Fraser Street is expected to welcome the new café inspired by the Japanese idea of wabi-sabi and the universal desire to just slow the fuck down.
Opening Soon Commercial Drive

Iconic Vancouver Pizzeria Reopens as ‘Don’t Argue Slice Shop’ on Commercial Drive

The date for the local legend's official rebirth inside Caffé Soccavo at 1321 Commercial Drive to be announced soon. In the meantime, take a look at what is to come....

The Scout Community

Become a member