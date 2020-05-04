Community News / West Side

Check Out This Special Cinco de Mayo Deal at La Taqueria’s ‘Cyber Taco Shop’

The GOODS from La Taqueria

Vancouver, BC | We are offering 20% off our Cyber Taco Shop for all Taqueria meals from now till 11:59 pm on May 4th. Promocode: CINCO2020*. Also in-stores on May 5th, 20% off all take-out food orders and Margaritas.

*Promo is not available for delivery apps.

ABOUT LA TAQUERIA | La Taqueria is a home-style Mexican restaurant inspired by traditional street taco stands in Mexico. Using local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients whenever possible, the eatery offers authentic tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with options of seafood, meat, vegetarian, and vegan fillings. Recently the group began to produce their own organic tortilla; high in fiber, free of transgenics, free of preservatives and made with 100% whole organic corn from the highlands near Atlacomúlco in the state of Mexico. Founded by Marcelo Ramirez in 2009.

La Taqueria (Yukon St.)
Neighbourhood: West Side
2450 Yukon St. | WEBSITE
La Taqueria Launches ‘Cyber Taco Shop’ at Yukon St. Location

