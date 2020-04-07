Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s L’Abattoir Launches Weekly Take-Away and Delivery Menu

Portrait

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | After temporarily closing the doors to the dining room on March 16th at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, L’Abattoir has launched a weekly take away and delivery menu.

Like many other restaurants around the world, the team at L’Abattoir is adapting to the current situation and has created a program that offers not only some of their signature items but also a weekly menu designed to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

A selection of wines from their cellar will also be available along with other beverages to pair with the weekly menu. The $48 per person menu will include L’Abattoir’s famous brioche rolls, a starter, main course with a side dish and dessert.

Pre-ordered meals will be available for curbside pick-up, take away or delivery to the downtown core on Tuesdays through Saturdays starting on April 8th with an additional service planned for Sunday April 12th for Easter.

Take Away & Delivery Menu for the week of April 8-12

BREAD

L’Abattoir’s famous bacon brioche

STARTER

Salad of smoked albacore tuna
beetroot and citrus with a creamy horseradish dressing

MAIN + SIDE DISH

Fraser valley duck breast and confit leg meat in a pastry crust, bean and vegetable cassoulet

DESSERT

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing

Orders can be placed and paid for through the L’Abattoir website and weekly menus will be posted on both the website and through L’Abattoir’s instagram account.

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
