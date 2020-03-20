Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped

Here’s an A-Z guide for Vancouverites looking for delicious – and honestly much-needed – take-out and delivery craft beer in these challenging times. We’re publishing it in map form so that readers can see what’s closest to them. We’ll be adding to the map and adjusting it in the days ahead. It costs nothing to be included. Please send additions and updates to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca. Need some food to go with your beer? Check out our list of Vancouver restaurants providing take-out and delivery here.

33 Acres Brewing Co. Main Street 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | Cards only | LINK | BONUS: “Staff Tips” option available online.

Andina Brewing Company Railtown Japantown 1507 Powell St. MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | Order by email info@andinabrewing.ca | LINK

Another Beer Company New Westminster #11 - 30 Capilano Way MAP

Off-sales + online orders (minimum $20) + delivery | LINK

The Bakery Brewing Port Moody 2617 Murray St. MAP

Online + delivery | LINK

Beere Brewing Company North Vancouver 312 Esplanade East MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + drive-thru option + delivery (North Van, West Van & Hastings-Sunrise, minimum $40) | Order by phone (604) 983-2163LINK

Bomber Brewing East Vancouver 1488 Adanac St. MAP

Off-sales + new growler fills + online orders + delivery | Cards only | LINK

Boxcar Main Street 923 Main St. MAP

Tap beers to-go with $2 mason jar deposit | No growlers | LINK | BONUS: All profit goes towards staff!

Brassneck Brewery Main Street 2148 Main St. MAP

Off-sales (cans only) | LINK

Brewery Creek Liquor Store Main Street 3045 Main St. MAP

Pick-up | LINK

Callister Brewing East Vancouver 1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK

Container Brewing Strathcona 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via boozer app) | LINK

Dageraad Brewing Burnaby 3191 Thunderbird Cres. MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

East Vancouver Brewing Company Commercial Drive 1675 Venables St. MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Cards only | Order via email info@eastvanbrewing.com | LINK

Electric Bicycle Brewing Main Street 20 East 4th Ave MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Faculty Brewing Co. False Creek 1830 Ontario St. MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK

Field House Brewing Abbotsford 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford MAP

Off-sales + “Beers! to You” personal delivery (Abbotsford, Chilliwack & Mission only, minimum $25 order) | Order by phone (604) 776-2739 | LINK | BONUS: 2X “Beer On Me” cards with every order + 25% off merchandise.

Four Winds Brewing Company 4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC MAP

Off-sales (packaged beer only) + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 940-9949 | LINK | BONUS: 10% off beer & food pick-up.

Di Beppe Gastown 8 West Cordova St. MAP

Pizzeria Farina Main Street 915 Main St. MAP

Ask For Luigi Railtown Japantown 305 Alexander St. MAP

Pourhouse Gastown 162 Water Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Good Company Lager | Off-sales + take-out + delivery | LINK

High Point Beer Wine Spirits East Vancouver 2769 E. Hastings St. MAP

Pick-up + online ordering | Order by phone (604) 638-1632 | LINK

House of Funk North Vancouver 350 Esplanade East MAP

Off-sales + coffee to-go | Order by phone (preferred) (604) 770-3676 | LINK | BONUS: 20% off all packaged beers, coffee & to-go espresso drinks.

Legacy Liquor Store False Creek 1633 Manitoba St. MAP

Pick-up + online orders + delivery | LINK

Luppolo Brewing Company Commercial Drive 1123 Venables St. MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Order by phone (604) 838-3261 or email luppolo.delivery@luppolobrewing.ca| LINK

Main Street Brewing Main Street 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Moody Ales Port Moody 2601 Murray St. MAP

Off-sales + delivery + online | LINK

Off The Rail Brewing Co. East Vancouver 1351 Adanac St. MAP

Off-sales | LINK

Parallel 49 Brewing Company East Vancouver 1950 Triumph St. MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

Powell Brewery Railtown Japantown 1357 Powell St. MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

R&B Brewing Co. Main Street 54 East 4th Ave. MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 336-0275 | LINK | BONUS: 25% off 32oz growler fills + $8 build-your-own pizza packages.

Red Truck Beer Company Main Street 295 East 1st Ave. MAP

Off-sales + take-out food | LINK

Slow Hand Beer Company East Vancouver 1830 Powell St. MAP

Off-sales + *online orders coming soon | LINK | BONUS: case discounts available!

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby) 3845 William St., Burnaby MAP

Off-sales (Burnaby only) | LINK

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. New Westminster 1319 Third Ave. MAP

Off-sales + “New West Home Delivery” service | LINK

Storm Brewing Commercial Drive 310 Commercial Dr. MAP

Off-sales + growler fills | LINK

Strange Fellows Brewing East Vancouver 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Foodora, Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Strathcona Beer Company Strathcona 895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC MAP

Off-sales + pizza take-out + delivery (via boozer app) + Strathcona/Superflux (within Vancouver via webshop, $35 minimum) | LINK | BONUS: $5 delivery fee goes directly to Service Staff.

Twin Sails Brewing Port Moody 2821 Murray St. MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery (province wide) | Order by phone (604) 492-4234 (extension 2) LINK

The Parkside Brewery Port Moody 2731 Murray St. MAP

Off-sales | LINK

Yellow Dog Brewing Co. Port Moody 2817 Murray St. MAP

Off-sales + online orders + local delivery (Tri Cities only, minimum two 4-packs) | Order by phone (604) 670-8731 | LINK