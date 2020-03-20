Back to: Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped
Here's a guide for those on the hunt for delicious - and honestly much-needed - beer to help wash down their self-isolation.
Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped

Here’s an A-Z guide for Vancouverites looking for delicious – and honestly much-needed – take-out and delivery craft beer in these challenging times. We’re publishing it in map form so that readers can see what’s closest to them. We’ll be adding to the map and adjusting it in the days ahead. It costs nothing to be included. Please send additions and updates to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca. Need some food to go with your beer? Check out our list of Vancouver restaurants providing take-out and delivery here.

33 Acres Brewing Co.
Main Street
15 West 8th Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | Cards only | LINK | BONUS: “Staff Tips” option available online.

Andina Brewing Company
Railtown Japantown
1507 Powell St.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | Order by email info@andinabrewing.ca | LINK

Another Beer Company
New Westminster
#11 - 30 Capilano Way
MAP

Off-sales + online orders (minimum $20) + delivery | LINK

The Bakery Brewing
Port Moody
2617 Murray St.
MAP

Online + delivery | LINK

Beere Brewing Company
North Vancouver
312 Esplanade East
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + drive-thru option + delivery (North Van, West Van & Hastings-Sunrise, minimum $40) | Order by phone (604) 983-2163LINK

Bomber Brewing
East Vancouver
1488 Adanac St.
MAP

Off-sales + new growler fills + online orders + delivery | Cards only | LINK

Boxcar
Main Street
923 Main St.
MAP

Tap beers to-go with $2 mason jar deposit | No growlers | LINK | BONUS: All profit goes towards staff!

Brassneck Brewery
Main Street
2148 Main St.
MAP

Off-sales (cans only) | LINK

Brewery Creek Liquor Store
Main Street
3045 Main St.
MAP

Pick-up | LINK

Callister Brewing
East Vancouver
1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK

Container Brewing
Strathcona
1216 Franklin Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via boozer app) | LINK

Dageraad Brewing
Burnaby
3191 Thunderbird Cres.
MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

East Vancouver Brewing Company
Commercial Drive
1675 Venables St.
MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Cards only | Order via email info@eastvanbrewing.com | LINK

Electric Bicycle Brewing
Main Street
20 East 4th Ave
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Faculty Brewing Co.
False Creek
1830 Ontario St.
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK

Field House Brewing
Abbotsford
2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford
MAP

Off-sales + “Beers! to You” personal delivery (Abbotsford, Chilliwack & Mission only, minimum $25 order) | Order by phone (604) 776-2739 | LINK | BONUS: 2X “Beer On Me” cards with every order + 25% off merchandise.

Four Winds Brewing Company
4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC
MAP

Off-sales (packaged beer only) + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 940-9949 | LINK | BONUS: 10% off beer & food pick-up.

Di Beppe
Gastown
8 West Cordova St.
MAP
Pizzeria Farina
Main Street
915 Main St.
MAP
Ask For Luigi
Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St.
MAP
Pourhouse
Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC
MAP

Good Company Lager | Off-sales + take-out + delivery | LINK

High Point Beer Wine Spirits
East Vancouver
2769 E. Hastings St.
MAP

Pick-up + online ordering | Order by phone (604) 638-1632 | LINK

House of Funk
North Vancouver
350 Esplanade East
MAP

Off-sales + coffee to-go | Order by phone (preferred) (604) 770-3676 | LINK | BONUS: 20% off all packaged beers, coffee & to-go espresso drinks.

Legacy Liquor Store
False Creek
1633 Manitoba St.
MAP

Pick-up + online orders + delivery | LINK

Luppolo Brewing Company
Commercial Drive
1123 Venables St.
MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Order by phone (604) 838-3261 or email luppolo.delivery@luppolobrewing.ca| LINK

Main Street Brewing
Main Street
261 East 7th Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Moody Ales
Port Moody
2601 Murray St.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery + online | LINK

Off The Rail Brewing Co.
East Vancouver
1351 Adanac St.
MAP

Off-sales | LINK

Parallel 49 Brewing Company
East Vancouver
1950 Triumph St.
MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

Powell Brewery
Railtown Japantown
1357 Powell St.
MAP

Off-sales | Cards only | LINK

R&B Brewing Co.
Main Street
54 East 4th Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 336-0275 | LINK | BONUS: 25% off 32oz growler fills + $8 build-your-own pizza packages.

Red Truck Beer Company
Main Street
295 East 1st Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + take-out food | LINK

Slow Hand Beer Company
East Vancouver
1830 Powell St.
MAP

Off-sales + *online orders coming soon | LINK | BONUS: case discounts available!

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby)
3845 William St., Burnaby
MAP

Off-sales (Burnaby only) | LINK

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.
New Westminster
1319 Third Ave.
MAP

Off-sales + “New West Home Delivery” service | LINK

Storm Brewing
Commercial Drive
310 Commercial Dr.
MAP

Off-sales + growler fills | LINK

Strange Fellows Brewing
East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr.
MAP

Off-sales + delivery (via Foodora, Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK

Strathcona Beer Company
Strathcona
895 East Hastings Street, Vancouver BC
MAP

Off-sales + pizza take-out + delivery (via boozer app) + Strathcona/Superflux (within Vancouver via webshop, $35 minimum) | LINK | BONUS: $5 delivery fee goes directly to Service Staff.

Twin Sails Brewing
Port Moody
2821 Murray St.
MAP

Off-sales + online orders + delivery (province wide) | Order by phone (604) 492-4234 (extension 2) LINK

The Parkside Brewery
Port Moody
2731 Murray St.
MAP

Off-sales | LINK

Yellow Dog Brewing Co.
Port Moody
2817 Murray St.
MAP

Off-sales + online orders + local delivery (Tri Cities only, minimum two 4-packs) | Order by phone (604) 670-8731 | LINK

There are 3 comments

  3. Red Truck Beer is open 11-7 daily for off sales.

    Bomber Brewing is open 2-8pm Monday to Thursday/2-9pm Friday to Sunday for off sales.

