Vancouver’s Take-Out Beer Options, Mapped

Here’s an A-Z guide for Vancouverites looking for delicious – and honestly much-needed – take-out and delivery craft beer in these challenging times. We’re publishing it in map form so that readers can see what’s closest to them. We’ll be adding to the map and adjusting it in the days ahead. It costs nothing to be included. Please send additions and updates to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca. Need some food to go with your beer? Check out our list of Vancouver restaurants providing take-out and delivery here.
Off-sales + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | Cards only | LINK | BONUS: “Staff Tips” option available online.
Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | Order by email info@andinabrewing.ca | LINK
Off-sales + online orders (minimum $20) + delivery | LINK
Online + delivery | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + drive-thru option + delivery (North Van, West Van & Hastings-Sunrise, minimum $40) | Order by phone (604) 983-2163LINK
Off-sales + new growler fills + online orders + delivery | Cards only | LINK
Tap beers to-go with $2 mason jar deposit | No growlers | LINK | BONUS: All profit goes towards staff!
Off-sales (cans only) | LINK
Pick-up | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK
Off-sales + delivery (via boozer app) | LINK
Off-sales | Cards only | LINK
Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Cards only | Order via email info@eastvanbrewing.com | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills + delivery (via Skip the Dishes) | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills + online orders + delivery | LINK
Off-sales + “Beers! to You” personal delivery (Abbotsford, Chilliwack & Mission only, minimum $25 order) | Order by phone (604) 776-2739 | LINK | BONUS: 2X “Beer On Me” cards with every order + 25% off merchandise.
Off-sales (packaged beer only) + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 940-9949 | LINK | BONUS: 10% off beer & food pick-up.
Good Company Lager | Off-sales + take-out + delivery | LINK
Pick-up + online ordering | Order by phone (604) 638-1632 | LINK
Off-sales + coffee to-go | Order by phone (preferred) (604) 770-3676 | LINK | BONUS: 20% off all packaged beers, coffee & to-go espresso drinks.
Pick-up + online orders + delivery | LINK
Off-sales + online orders + delivery | Order by phone (604) 838-3261 or email luppolo.delivery@luppolobrewing.ca| LINK
Off-sales + delivery (via Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK
Off-sales + delivery + online | LINK
Off-sales | LINK
Off-sales | Cards only | LINK
Off-sales | Cards only | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills + take-out food | Cards only | Order by phone (604) 336-0275 | LINK | BONUS: 25% off 32oz growler fills + $8 build-your-own pizza packages.
Off-sales + take-out food | LINK
Off-sales + *online orders coming soon | LINK | BONUS: case discounts available!
Off-sales (Burnaby only) | LINK
Off-sales + “New West Home Delivery” service | LINK
Off-sales + growler fills | LINK
Off-sales + delivery (via Foodora, Uber Eats & Skip the Dishes) | LINK
Off-sales + pizza take-out + delivery (via boozer app) + Strathcona/Superflux (within Vancouver via webshop, $35 minimum) | LINK | BONUS: $5 delivery fee goes directly to Service Staff.
Off-sales + online orders + delivery (province wide) | Order by phone (604) 492-4234 (extension 2) LINK
Off-sales | LINK
Off-sales + online orders + local delivery (Tri Cities only, minimum two 4-packs) | Order by phone (604) 670-8731 | LINK
What about Stanley Park Brewing
Andina and Powell Brewery are in the Grandview-Woodlands neighbourhood rather than Railtown Japantown…
Red Truck Beer is open 11-7 daily for off sales.
Bomber Brewing is open 2-8pm Monday to Thursday/2-9pm Friday to Sunday for off sales.