Gastown’s PiDGiN Restaurant Launches Home and Office Meal Delivery Options

The GOODS from Pidgin

Vancouver, BC | With public health on everyone’s minds, PiDGiN is working to both support our in-house diners and those looking for in home meal options.

During a period of uncertainty our priority is to our employees, their livelihoods, their families – we are adapting to the urgency to ensure the well-being of our staff and our loyal clientele.

We are launching home and office delivery services, in addition to our in restaurant full-service. We have created a program to compliment people who would rather eat at home, built around some of our classic dishes

We will also now be available for lunch delivery, with home service running from 11:30am to 9pm. As of Monday. March 16th, we are available on UberEats and Fantuan.

We’re passionate about what we do, we love our family, and we appreciate every person that comes through our doors. We look forward to continuing to serve all of our diners, whether in our dining room or at home.

