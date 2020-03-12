L’Abattoir to Serve No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews-Inspired Tasting Menu March 31 and April 1

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | On the heels of each No.1 Gaoler’s Mews dinner comes a tasting menu inspired by the collaboration between the guest chef and L’Abattoir’s culinary team.

In this case, L’Abattoir is set to welcome Chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard of Le Mousso and Le Petit Mousso located in Montreal next week in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation.

The wine-paired tasting menu inspired by the fundraising dinner will be offered in the L’Abattoir dining room on Tuesday, March 31st and Wednesday, April 1. A limited number of tickets for the 5-course dinner are available here.

Guests looking for the full No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews experience will need to wait until May 11th when the ticket auction goes live for Edition No. 19 featuring Chef Rob Gentile of the Buca restaurants in Toronto. Sign up to receive ticket information here.

