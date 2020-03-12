Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir to Serve No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews-Inspired Tasting Menu March 31 and April 1

Portrait

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | On the heels of each No.1 Gaoler’s Mews dinner comes a tasting menu inspired by the collaboration between the guest chef and L’Abattoir’s culinary team.

In this case, L’Abattoir is set to welcome Chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard of Le Mousso and Le Petit Mousso located in Montreal next week in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation.

The wine-paired tasting menu inspired by the fundraising dinner will be offered in the L’Abattoir dining room on Tuesday, March 31st and Wednesday, April 1. A limited number of tickets for the 5-course dinner are available here.

Guests looking for the full No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews experience will need to wait until May 11th when the ticket auction goes live for Edition No. 19 featuring Chef Rob Gentile of the Buca restaurants in Toronto. Sign up to receive ticket information here.

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
