Say Mercy on Hunt for Chef de Partie

Vancouver, BC | We are looking to add one full-time Chef de Partie to the team. Say Mercy, located in the Fraserhood at Fraser and 27th, is Italian through the lens of American Barbecue. We are looking for a strong cook with experience in one of the two cuisines (Italian, American Barbecue) who is available full-time. We are looking for someone who can easily fit into a team and lead with kindness, has a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and an interest in personal development and growth.

All interested applicants should contact antonio [at] collectivehospitality.ca to set up a meeting with Chef Sean Reeve and Chef Mathew Bishop.

Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
