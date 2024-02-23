Sooke’s Iconic Sooke Harbour House is Reopening and Seeking Team Members

The Goods from Sooke Harbour House

Sooke, BC | Sooke Harbour House is seeking team members to join the exciting opening team who are relaunching the iconic West Coast property.

Executive Chef Melissa Craig has returned to the kitchen where her illustrious career began as an apprentice chef at aged 18. The award-winning chef, who led Whistler’s iconic Bearfoot Bistro for two decades, brings her innovative and elevated modern Canadian cuisine to the historic Sooke Harbour House on the ocean. In addition, Craig’s partner in life and career, hospitality visionary Andre Saint-Jacques, will be taking over as Managing Partner, bringing with him his unique ability for creating extraordinary experiences.

A full renovation of the 28-room Inn, the ocean view dining room and lounge as well as the kitchen and bake shop, is nearing completion so it is time for Sooke Harbour House to build the team to launch the exciting new project.

We are looking for hospitality professionals ready to join our amazing team, who are passionate, motivated, and love the challenge and learning opportunity of opening a new property.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Servers – fine dining and casual dining with wine knowledge

Bartenders

Sous Chef, Chef de Parties, Cooks

Guest Services Agent

Bell/Door Person

Room Attendants

House Persons

Night Audit

Various overnight positions

WHAT WE OFFER:

Competitive wages plus a learning environment

Staff Meals for all employees

Extended medical and dental benefits

Staff discounts

Applicants, please send your CV to: [email protected]