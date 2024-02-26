Mahony’s Tavern Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Parkside Brewery

Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today’s shout out is courtesy of Tracy Marchischuk, General Manager of Mahony’s Tavern False Creek. They pull a lot of pints at Mahony’s, so for this edition we asked Marchischuk to shine a light on one awesome local brewery currently pouring from their taps…

Which local brewery do you want to give a shout out to? Parkside Brewery and its new sister brewery on Port Moody’s Brewers’ Row, Rewind Beer, taking you back to all things retro!

Which of their beers are currently featured on your menu? The menu staple, Parkside Dreamboat Hazy IPA, and the very popular seasonal rotating tap from Rewind Beer, ‘The Dark Crystal’ Dark Ale (featured only at our False Creek location).

What do you recommend pairing with these beers in particular? The Dreamboat can always be paired with our sunny patio and a Mediterranean Bowl, with it’s citrusy, herb chicken. The Dark Crystal Dark Ale from Rewind Beer is malt-forward, yet still refreshing, and is perfectly paired with our Deluxe Beef Burger – smothered in smoky BBQ sauce and sauteed mushrooms. Why not make a night of it and pair all this with live music every Friday and Saturday night at 7pm!

What makes the Parkside Brewery / Rewind Beer team so special? Not only is the beer great, but they are also just good people. Specifically, this guy pictured above! Our Rep, Anthony, is a beauty: he’s always there if you need something, quick on the draw to get back to you, and supports us both professionally and as a patron. Good Beer and good people – what more do you need?

