Get Hopping with Beaucoup Bakery’s New Easter Collection

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | This Easter, Parisian-style bakery and cafe Beaucoup Bakery has created several new ways for guests to get “hopping” for the long weekend with its new Easter Collection, featuring: hot cross buns, cookie decorating kits, chocolate bonbons, and a feature croissant. Guests can start pre-ordering the delicious treats starting March 18, 2024 for pick-up at both its Fairview (2150 Fir Street) and Downtown (600 Dunsmuir Street) locations, from March 18 until April 7, 2024.

“Easter is always a great time for us to get creative with our treats, and this year is no different,” explains Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “We wanted to go a bit more interactive this year with the cookie decorating kits, in addition to our classic hot cross buns, chocolates, and more. We hope guests will add some of our items to their Easter baskets!”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Easter Collection includes:

Beaucoup’s Cookie Decorating Kit ($29) with six shortbread cookies, three royal icing bags, and three kinds of sprinkles/toppings;

Hot Cross Buns ($3.75) each, featuring buttery brioche, rum soaked currants, candied lemon, orange, citrus zest, and spiced glaze;

Springtime Rocky Road (individual slice for $8.50; large cake for 8 to 10 servings for $60) with caramel chocolate crumble, salted caramel, espresso sponge, almond espresso cremeux, Almond and milk chocolate mousse, and colourfully glazed;

Eggs-cellent Cookie Croissant (7.95), a limited-edition pastry featuring Valrhona chocolate chip cookie baked onto Beaucoup Bakery’s popular butter croissant and topped with milk chocolate Easter eggs;

Hoppy Easter Bonbons ($26 for 12 piece box) with two new flavours: strawberry pineapple ganaches and chocolate chip cookie infused milk chocolate ganache.

Pre-orders can be made starting March 18, 2024 online at www.beaucoupbakery.com.

“Our collection and flavours were definitely created for both adults and kids in-mind – there is a great selection,” adds Betty. “We’ll have a selection available for walk-ins at both our locations during the Easter Long Weekend.”

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP