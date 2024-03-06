Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season with Beaucoup Bakery’s New Line-Up of Treats

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Experience the enchanting flavours of spring with the launch of Beaucoup Bakery’s new Sakura Collection. Available starting March 8, 2024 at both its Fairview (2150 Fir Street) and Downtown (600 Dunsmuir Street) locations, guests can experience hanami (flower viewing) while savouring several new, limited-edition sweet treats, all inspired by Vancouver’s iconic cherry blossom season, as well as the return of one of Beaucoup’s greatest hits – the Cheese Ramen Croissant. “In the spring, cherry blossoms of all kinds usually start to bloom – from pink, blush, to white varietals – it’s such a beautiful time of year, especially when it’s warm enough to sit under the sakura trees,” says Betty Hung, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “Our new Sakura Collection is great for early picnics under the tree or to take home as a surprise for friends and family.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s Sakura Collection is available until April 14, 2024 and features:

● Hanami Set ($10.95 per set) includes a drink and treat – iced hojicha latte with

sea salt foam and a mini dorayaki with cherry blossom ganache

● Ichigo Matcha Opera ($8.95 per slice; whole cakes available for pre-order), featuring matcha ganache, strawberry cream, and a matcha-infused joconde cake

● Cheese Ramen Croissant ($7.95) is a French-Japanese creation with ramen, bechamel, butter shoyu corn, gruyere, and cheddar.

“We definitely wanted to create something fun and unique with our Sakura Collection this year, while evoking visions of cherry blossoms,” adds Betty. “For example, matcha and strawberry is a classic combo, especially given the pinks and greens. The Cheese Ramen Croissant is one of our most popular savoury croissants. We had to bring it back!”

In addition to its Sakura Collection, Beaucoup Bakery is currently working on their Easter Collection for spring, which will be unveiled soon.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

