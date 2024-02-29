A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks The Islands

Applications are Now Open for Sonora Resort’s 2024 Season!

Portrait

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Sonora Island, BC | Learn from the finest in guest hospitality and become part of the Relais & Châteaux family. Applications are now open for a variety of exciting career opportunities here at Sonora Resort.

Nestled in the Discovery Islands, Sonora is an undeniable draw for those seeking an immersive career with a side of adventure. With the great outdoors on all sides, our team members have access to old-growth hiking trails, recreation on a pristine lake, and opportunities to get onto the Pacific Ocean and explore the Inside Passage.

Visit Sonora Resort’s careers page to learn more about working at Sonora Resort.

