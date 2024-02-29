Applications are Now Open for Sonora Resort’s 2024 Season!

The Goods from Sonora Resort

Sonora Island, BC | Learn from the finest in guest hospitality and become part of the Relais & Châteaux family. Applications are now open for a variety of exciting career opportunities here at Sonora Resort.

Nestled in the Discovery Islands, Sonora is an undeniable draw for those seeking an immersive career with a side of adventure. With the great outdoors on all sides, our team members have access to old-growth hiking trails, recreation on a pristine lake, and opportunities to get onto the Pacific Ocean and explore the Inside Passage.

Visit Sonora Resort’s careers page to learn more about working at Sonora Resort.