Heads Up / Strathcona

A New Season of Arts Programming is Setting Off at Gallery 881, Beginning Sept. 16th

Portrait

Hank Bull, Prism (2021). Photo via @gallery881_

September is a month of transition – in our natural environments and our cultural institutions. Case in point: a new season of arts programming is setting off with a visual and sonic “bang!” at Gallery 881 this Saturday, September 16th…

To celebrate the opening of Standing Forms – the new exhibition by local arts scene ‘heavyweight’, interdisciplinary artist/musician, Hank Bull – the Strathcona gallery will be hosting an opening reception on Saturday (September 16) afternoon, from 2-5pm. This one is actually a one-two punch, though: Bull will also be dropping his new, highly anticipated (Covid-delayed) and super limited edition, vinyl-only album of improvised piano pieces (100 12″ LPs), OTONOM, in conjunction with the installation. Dig it? Get more details here. And while it’s on your brain: make a more-than-mental note that Bull will be returning to Gallery 881 to close down his exhibition with an artist talk on Saturday, October 28th, from noon to 1pm.

Other ways to fill up your noggin and September calendar with interesting and diverse cultural fixes: the second edition of Gallery 881’s quarterly SlideNight art salon which kicked off at the 2023 Capture Photography Fest; a Don’t Tell Comedy secret comedy show (ssshhh!); and a special musical event spanning the weekend of September 28th to 30th. Stay tuned to the Gallery 881 website and Instagram (@gallery881_) for important details as they’re announced. Bring on the autumnal fun!

Gallery 881
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
881 East Hastings | 604-789-6984 | WEBSITE
