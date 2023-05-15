Okanagan’s Hottest Event of the Summer, ‘Soirée En Rouge’, Returns to Phantom Creek Estates

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | Soirée en Rouge, the South Okanagan’s most spectacular event of the summer season, returns July 15 at Phantom Creek Estates, and wine lovers of all kinds are invited to don their best reds and make a dazzling night of it.

It’s a fitting celebration for a wine-growing region that’s unlike any other. The elegant winery and vineyards of Phantom Creek overlook the famed Black Sage Bench, renowned for the quality and intense flavours of the late-ripening red varietals planted along its sun-soaked slopes.

The evening includes live music, exciting raffle prizes, exquisite food from the Estate’s culinary team and sips and swirls from across the winery’s portfolio of exceptional wines: the reds, of course, but also the white and rosé wines too!

Culinary stations, wine stations and musical guests, such as the returning Rann Berry Band, take over the courtyard, tasting room and amphitheater from 6 to 9 p.m., allowing guests to mingle throughout the main levels of the winery, sampling recent releases, and snacking on delicious eats from Chef Alessa Valdez and her team from the wineries renowned dining destination, The Restaurant at Phantom Creek, including short rib bao and porchetta sliders, fruit stations, and pretty pastries.

VIP tickets will also have access to “level 4,” where they’ll enjoy tastings of exclusive Phantom Creek bottles, plus charcuterie boards and canapés such as chicken liver mousse and Ahi tuna tartare.

For those who are seeking the full Soirée en Rouge experience, VVIP tickets include all of the above plus additional intimate musical performances, special tastings of Phantom Creek Cuvée wines, and culinary stations that include seafood towers, caviar and more.

Soirée en Rouge

July 15, 2023

6 – 9 p.m.

At Phantom Creek Estates

Dress code: Red (and fabulous)

Tickets

Tickets for Soirée en Rouge are available for purchase online at

www.phantomcreekestates.com/soiree-en-rouge-2023. Early bird tickets for wine club members are available now in advance of the public release on May 17. There are limited numbers of tickets available for each tier.

General Admission (Noir) – $175 per person

VIP (Rouge Royal) – $225 per person

VVIP (D’Or) – $300 per person

May 10: Early Bird tickets for Wine Club members who receive the 10% Early Bird discount on top of their 15% membership discount to the ticket tier of their choice. Simply log-in to the reservation site to have membership discount applied at check-out.

May 17: Early Bird tickets go on sale for the general public, at a 10% discount.

May 31: Last day for Early Bird discount

Transportation

In order to provide guests with a safe ride home, complimentary shuttles will be available to transport guests to and from the Soirée, with availability and pick-ups between Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Oliver. Guests are highly encouraged to use the available shuttle service, to avoid drinking and driving.