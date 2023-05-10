Back to: New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’
New week-long event pairs neighbourhood restaurants, bars and cafes of Mount Pleasant with BC wineries to highlight the best of spring.
New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for 'Spring Splash'

‘Tis the season for allergies, deep cleaning, backyard BBQs, patio hangs…and new vintage wine releases! You can celebrate the latter when ‘Spring Splash’ hits Mount Pleasant, May 15th to 21st.

Organized by local wine hero, Kurtis Kolt (Top Drop, Pleasant Pairings), and the Mount Pleasant BIA, the new week-long event pairs neighbourhood restaurants, bars and cafes with BC wineries to offer guests tasting flights, special by-the-glass pours, food pairings and winemakers dinners – all designed to highlight the best of spring.

Participating wineries include: Averill Creek, Pamplemousse Jus, Lock & Worth, Painted Rock, Road 13, Sage Hills, Stags Hollow, Three Sisters, Ursa Major, Tantalus and Rigour & Whimsy.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on anticipated pairings and other important Spring Splash details, dropping via their Instagram feed here. Get ready to raise your glass to the arrival of some proper spring weather!

SPRING SPLASH PARTICIPATING VENUES

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP
Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP
The Cascade Room 2616 Main St. MAP
¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP
Fable Diner 151 E. Broadway MAP
The Farmhouse 352 East 10th Ave. MAP
Forecast Coffee (Main St.) 2980 Main St. MAP
Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP
Published 3593 Main St. MAP
Steamworks Mt. Pleasant (Opening soon) 188 East 6th Ave. MAP
Suyo Modern Peruvian Restaurant & Bar  3475 Main St. MAP
VIGNETTE 2650 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5T 3E6 MAP
Zarak by Afghan Kitchen 2102 Main St. MAP

