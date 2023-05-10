New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

‘Tis the season for allergies, deep cleaning, backyard BBQs, patio hangs…and new vintage wine releases! You can celebrate the latter when ‘Spring Splash’ hits Mount Pleasant, May 15th to 21st.

Organized by local wine hero, Kurtis Kolt (Top Drop, Pleasant Pairings), and the Mount Pleasant BIA, the new week-long event pairs neighbourhood restaurants, bars and cafes with BC wineries to offer guests tasting flights, special by-the-glass pours, food pairings and winemakers dinners – all designed to highlight the best of spring.

Participating wineries include: Averill Creek, Pamplemousse Jus, Lock & Worth, Painted Rock, Road 13, Sage Hills, Stags Hollow, Three Sisters, Ursa Major, Tantalus and Rigour & Whimsy.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on anticipated pairings and other important Spring Splash details, dropping via their Instagram feed here. Get ready to raise your glass to the arrival of some proper spring weather!

SPRING SPLASH PARTICIPATING VENUES

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

The Cascade Room 2616 Main St. MAP

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

Fable Diner 151 E. Broadway MAP

The Farmhouse 352 East 10th Ave. MAP

Forecast Coffee (Main St.) 2980 Main St. MAP

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP

Published 3593 Main St. MAP

Steamworks Mt. Pleasant (Opening soon) 188 East 6th Ave. MAP

Suyo Modern Peruvian Restaurant & Bar 3475 Main St. MAP

VIGNETTE 2650 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5T 3E6 MAP