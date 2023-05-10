New BC Wine Releases Hitting Your Favourite Mt Pleasant Joints for ‘Spring Splash’

‘Tis the season for allergies, deep cleaning, backyard BBQs, patio hangs…and new vintage wine releases! You can celebrate the latter when ‘Spring Splash’ hits Mount Pleasant, May 15th to 21st.
Organized by local wine hero, Kurtis Kolt (Top Drop, Pleasant Pairings), and the Mount Pleasant BIA, the new week-long event pairs neighbourhood restaurants, bars and cafes with BC wineries to offer guests tasting flights, special by-the-glass pours, food pairings and winemakers dinners – all designed to highlight the best of spring.
Participating wineries include: Averill Creek, Pamplemousse Jus, Lock & Worth, Painted Rock, Road 13, Sage Hills, Stags Hollow, Three Sisters, Ursa Major, Tantalus and Rigour & Whimsy.
Keep your eyes peeled for more info on anticipated pairings and other important Spring Splash details, dropping via their Instagram feed here. Get ready to raise your glass to the arrival of some proper spring weather!
