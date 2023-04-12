Heads Up / Kitsilano

Get In Tune with the Season, Omakase Style, at the Folke X Maest Food Dinner

Portrait

Photo credit: Tomoko Tahara

Spring is in full swing! Perfect timing for local plant based chef Tomoko Tahara (Maest Food) to join forces with chefs Uyeda and Deo, of elevated veg-focussed restaurant Folke Restaurant, for a “spring field” themed Omakase style dinner.

On the evening of Monday, April 24th, locally grown and foraged ingredients will be done their justice and beautifully presented (as we’ve come to expect) over a progression of seven courses heralding the bounty of the early spring season. The menu includes snacks and dessert. Some ingredients on the menu to look forward to, according to Tahara’s recent Instagram post teasers: escaped quince flowers (pictured above), flowering currants, horsetails, and butterbur.

Intrigued? Choose from one of two seatings, at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets are $85 per person, plus an additional $45 for wine and sake pairings (non-obligatory but a worthy add-on to an already splurge-y meal). Get yours sorted out here.

Folke
Neighbourhood: West Side
2585 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, | WEBSITE
