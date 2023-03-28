Community News / West Vancouver

Celebrate Sakura Season with Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio Ambleside

Vancouver, BC | Sakura trees are blossoming all around the city of Vancouver, and Viaggio Hospitality Group is welcoming the season with a special feature menu. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio’s Ambleside location will be offering sakura-inspired menu from April 1st to 31st.

Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s Sakura Tasting Menu (A la Carte) pays respect to the special season with beautiful menu items. Halibut Salsa ($18) is a great choice for guests to start with, while some of the features on the menu include: Seared Coho Salmon ($36) with couscous, pine nuts, golden raisin, fennel, green olive sofrito and sakura beurre blanc; and a Sake Kasu Cheesecake ($16) for dessert.

The bar team brings back last year’s beloved sakura cocktail: Oishii Fizz ($16) made with liberty pink gin, rose aperitivo, lemon, orange and juniper bitters, egg white and soda water.

Reservations can be made by calling 604-926-0287 or booking online.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave. | WEBSITE
Ancora Ambleside’s Rosé Mondays Return, New Tequila Thursdays Announced

